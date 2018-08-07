How long is title window open for Patriots, Packers, Saints, Steelers and Seahawks with franchise QBs?
For these teams, QB success has made all of the difference in the world
Among the contenders to win it all this NFL season are five usual suspects: the Patriots, Steelers, Packers, Saints and Seahawks. At a glance, what do all of these teams have in common? They all have a franchise quarterback.
The Patriots, Packers, Saints and Steelers, of course, each have a future Hall of Famer piloting the offense. Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger are all likely headed to Canton once their careers are up. Brady just won MVP last year, the Packers naturally struggled without Rodgers at the helm last season, Brees could well pass Peyton Manning for the most passing yards all-time this season and Big Ben already has two Super Bowl rings. The Seahawks, meanwhile, have Russell Wilson leading them.
On Tuesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talked about these five constant threats in the NFL field, not only within the context of their chances this season, but also for the years beyond. They put emphasis on the quarterback situations for each team, and looked at how those quarterbacks' success and time frame of success could ultimately determine the windows for those five teams. After all, no one can play forever.
Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Michigan's 'D' loaded with NFL talent
It's up to Shea Patterson to right the ship on offense, but the Wolverines defense is super...
-
NFL picks: Home-field advantage analysis
Breaking down home-field advantage data with regards to picking against the spread in NFL...
-
Will Ravens keep three quarterbacks?
Will the Ravens carry three quarterbacks or let Jackson handle backup duties?
-
Gore gets why MIA traded Ajayi: Drake
Drake has already impressed the future Hall of Famer
-
Mayo speaks on discovery of dog's body
Jerod Mayo's dog mysteriously went missing in June and was recently found dead in the apartment...
-
Cardinals lose starting center to ACL
Third-round rookie Mason Cole will step in and take Shipley's place with the first team