How long is title window open for Patriots, Packers, Saints, Steelers and Seahawks with franchise QBs?

Among the contenders to win it all this NFL season are five usual suspects: the Patriots, Steelers, Packers, Saints and Seahawks. At a glance, what do all of these teams have in common? They all have a franchise quarterback.

The Patriots, Packers, Saints and Steelers, of course, each have a future Hall of Famer piloting the offense. Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger are all likely headed to Canton once their careers are up. Brady just won MVP last year, the Packers naturally struggled without Rodgers at the helm last season, Brees could well pass Peyton Manning for the most passing yards all-time this season and Big Ben already has two Super Bowl rings. The Seahawks, meanwhile, have Russell Wilson leading them.

On Tuesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talked about these five constant threats in the NFL field, not only within the context of their chances this season, but also for the years beyond. They put emphasis on the quarterback situations for each team, and looked at how those quarterbacks' success and time frame of success could ultimately determine the windows for those five teams. After all, no one can play forever.

Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn



