The Kansas City Chiefs can make quite a bit of history if they defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

With a win, the Chiefs would join the Steelers, Patriots, 49ers and Cowboys as the only franchises that have won at least five Super Bowls. Kansas City won its fourth Super Bowl following last year's 25-22 win over the 49ers that was decided in the final seconds of overtime.

The Chiefs would also become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls if they can defat the Eagles. Last year, the Chiefs became the first team in 19 years to successfully defend their title. They are already the first back-to-back champion to make it back to the big game.

Sunday will mark the seventh time that the Chiefs have reached the Super Bowl. Here's how Kansas City fared the previous six times.

Chiefs Super Bowl history

Super Bowl Opponent Result I (1967) Green Bay Packers Loss IV (1970) Minnesota Vikings Win LIV (2020) San Francisco 49ers Win LV (2021) Tampa Bay Buccaneers Loss LVII (2023) Philadelphia Eagles Win LVIII (2024) San Francisco 49ers Win LIX (2025) Philadelphia Eagles ???

As you can see, the Chiefs have already had success in Super Bowl rematches after defeating the 49ers last year. Kansas City will try to have similar success on Sunday against the Eagles, who gave it everything it could handle the last time the two teams met in the big game. The Chiefs recorded a 38-35 win despite Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scoring four touchdowns that included three scores on the ground.

Speaking of quarterbacks, the Chiefs' dynasty has been anchored by Patrick Mahomes, who is one of only three players in history (Joe Montana and Tom Brady being other two) to win Super Bowl MVP three times. Mahomes' Super Bowl exploits includes last year's game-winning touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman that ended the longest Super Bowl in history.

On Sunday, Mahomes can became the first quarterback to "three-peat," an accomplishment that would reinforce his status on the all-time quarterback Mount Rushmore.