The Philadelphia Eagles can make quite a bit of history if they can defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

With a win over the Chiefs, the Eagles can become one of just 16 teams that have won multiple Super Bowls. Philadelphia would also avenge its 38-35 loss to Kansas City in Super Bowl LVII. In that game, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 304 yards while also becoming the second player to run for three touchdowns in a Super Bowl.

Sunday will mark the fifth time the Eagles have reached the Super Bowl. Here's how Philadelphia fared the previous six times.

Eagles Super Bowl history

Super Bowl Opponent Result XV (1980) Oakland Raiders Loss XXXIX (2005) New England Patriots Loss LII (2018) New England Patriots Win LVII (2023) Kansas City Chiefs Loss LIX (2025) Philadelphia Eagles ???

The Eagles' first Super Bowl win was eight years ago, when backup quarterback Nick Foles out-dueled Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII. Foles threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns, but his most famous play was his touchdown catch on a play titled "Philly Special," a play that immediately became part of Super Bowl lore.

Philadelphia nearly won its second Super Bowl two years ago, but came up just short against the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, who on Sunday will try to complete Kansas City's historic pursuit of a three-peat. Unlike their first Super Bowl matchup with the Chiefs, the Eagles are armed this time around with Saquon Barkley, who during the game will likely break Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis' record for the most rushing yards in a season (including the postseason).