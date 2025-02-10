The Philadelphia Eagles made history after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

With their 40-22 win over the Chiefs, the Eagles are now one of 16 teams that have won multiple Super Bowls. Philadelphia also avenged its 38-35 loss to Kansas City in Super Bowl LVII. In that game, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 304 yards while also becoming the second player to run for three touchdowns in a Super Bowl. Hurts was even better on Sunday night, scoring three touchdowns while breaking his own record for rushing yards by a quarterback in the Super Bowl.

Here's a complete look at the Eagles' history in the Super Bowl.

Eagles Super Bowl history

Super Bowl Opponent Result XV (1980) Oakland Raiders Loss XXXIX (2005) New England Patriots Loss LII (2018) New England Patriots Win LVII (2023) Kansas City Chiefs Loss LIX (2025) Kansas City Chiefs Win

The Eagles' first Super Bowl win was eight years ago, when backup quarterback Nick Foles out-dueled Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII. Foles threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns, but his most famous play was his touchdown catch on a play titled "Philly Special," a play that immediately became part of Super Bowl lore.

Philadelphia nearly won its second Super Bowl two years ago, but came up just short against the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. The Eagles settled that score on Sunday night, racing out to a 34-0 lead en route to an 18-point over the two-time defending champs. Hurts was great, but he was complemented by a defense that sacked Mahomes six times an intercepted him twice.

"Defense wins championships," Hurts told Fox after the game. "We saw how they played today. We saw the difference they made in the game. They gave us opportunities, they gave us short fields, and we were able to do what we do."

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl championship gear revealed

