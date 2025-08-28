In a stunning turn of events, the Dallas Cowboys have shipped star pass rusher Micah Parsons up to the Green Bay Packers. As one might expect, this blockbuster deal has vaulted the Packers into the next tier of Super Bowl contenders, at least as far as the Vegas odds are concerned.

Prior to the trade, Green Bay already looked like a team ready to compete in a tough NFC North. The Packers are coming off their fifth playoff appearance in six years, Jordan Love is entering his third season as the starter in Matt LaFleur's offense and the defense was expected to be one of the better units in the league.

Landing a bona fide superstar like Parsons, however, elevates Green Bay into a higher tier that includes only a handful of other teams. Immediately following the deal, the Packers' Super Bowl 60 odds dropped sharply and placed them into the top five or six favorites.

Odds via FanDuel



Super Bowl Odds NFL Rank Before trade +2200 T-9th After trade +1200 T-5th

The Packers are still a notch below teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, but they are significantly closer after landing Parsons.

The Cowboys, on the other hand, are trending in the wrong direction on the odds board. This may not come as a shock, but generally speaking trading away a generational pass rusher does not help your chances of winning the Super Bowl.

Playing in a division with the Eagles and Washington Commanders, Dallas already had a tough road to a division title let alone a championship, but the team's odds have dipped even further in the wake of the Parsons trade.

Odds via FanDuel



Super Bowl Odds NFL Rank Before trade +4700 T-18th After trade +5500 19th

Over the last couple of years, the Cowboys have invested heavily in their offense with big contract extensions for quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Those moves are indicative of a team in the midst of a Super Bowl window, but the defense now has some rebuilding to do after losing its top pass rusher.

The two-first-round picks acquired by the Cowboys may eventually help them hoist the Lombardi Trophy again, but it makes that goal something of a longshot this season.