Unless Russell Wilson regains the starting quarterback role for the New York Giants following Brian Daboll's decision to replace him with Jaxson Dart's, the veteran must brace for substantial incentive losses on his contract.

Wilson signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal in March as a free agent to be New York's starter in 2025. The incentivized deal pays Wilson $176,471 per win if he plays 50% of the team's snaps this season, according to Spotrac. However, all of his passing escalators begin at 224 attempts and he's only at half of that total (110) currently after three games.

If New York releases Wilson, the Giants eat $8.8 million in dead cap space.

Daboll faced tough questions following New York's season-opening loss to the Commanders about his quarterback plans moving forward, but those simmered a bit in Week 2 after Wilson threw for 450 yards and three touchdowns against the Cowboys.

After Sunday night's loss to the Chiefs that dropped the team to 0-3, Daboll made the change. There are few growth opportunities for this offense with a 36-year-old Wilson back there.

"We're working through all personnel decisions, and we'll do that over the next few days," Daboll said. "We're doing what we normally do, which is watch the tape. That's where we're at right now."

Dart was terrific during the preseason and gave Daboll — along with New York's staff — plenty to like on film. A three-year starter for Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss, Dart threw for 10,617 yards, 72 touchdowns and 22 interceptions as a gunslinger of sorts.

Many of his best throws came outside of the pocket or on the move. Dart's mindset coming into his rookie season was to not bottle up those strengths if given the opportunity to showcase his talents.

"I don't want to play like a robot," Dart said during training camp, according to NFL.com. "I think that's just my play style. When I'm on the field, I'm going to be aggressive in any situation. A quote that we go by in the quarterback room is, 'Being aggressive but not reckless.' So, when you have opportunities to put the dagger in, that's what you have to do. And, at the same time, you can't be reckless."