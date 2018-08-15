How NFL teams should handle star players in preseason as Ben Roethlisberger undergoes concussion protocol

It's a tale as old as football itself. Training camp starts, and players start getting injured in the preseason at an alarming rate. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger became one of the latest players to deal with an injury as he undergoes evaluation for a potential concussion. Other players that have been hurt include Derrius Guice, Jason Verrett and Jake Ryan -- with Guice and Ryan tearing ACLs and Verrett tearing his Achilles.

Every team has injuries to deal with, which presents an important dilemma. Teams have to try to protect their players over the course of a four-week preseason, which is no easy task. The best option for them usually is to not to play their stars much in preseason games, but those players still need reps in practice. So every player is exposed in some way.

On Wednesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about 2018's slew of injuries and discuss Roethlisberger. They also talk star treatment, and how cautious teams need to be with their stars in the preseason to make sure that they'll be ready to go Week 1. The two talk training camps in their playing days, from Kanell in the NFL to Bell in the NBA.

