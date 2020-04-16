How Rams can have the perfect NFL draft in four steps, starting with selecting a new star running back

The Los Angeles Rams have had to be one of the most creative teams in the NFL Draft over the past couple seasons, a result of several trades that have left the franchise void of a first-round pick since trading up and selecting Jared Goff in 2016. Los Angeles doesn't have a first-round pick this year or next as a result of the Jalen Ramsey blockbuster trade last October, leaving the Rams with just six picks in the 2020 draft.

This forces general manager Les Snead to get the limited amount of picks he has right, especially the Day 2 picks at his disposal. The Rams have found value in wide receiver Cooper Kupp, tight end Gerald Everett, and safety John Johnson on Day 2 of the draft -- but that was in 2017, three drafts ago. Snead and the Rams haven't been able to find those impact players over the past two years (it's too early to fully judge the 2019 class).

The lack of a first-round pick (again) hurts the Rams, even though all hope is not lost. The Rams can still find good players on Day 2 of this draft, including ones that can eventually replace their highly-paid veterans down the line. Los Angeles is in cap hell with no end in sight. The Rams have to hit on this draft if they want to stay competitive in the NFC West for the next several years.

How do the Rams ace this draft? Here's our plan.

Step 1: Find Todd Gurley's replacement

Easier said than done, but that doesn't mean the Rams can't try to find a rookie running back that can lead a running back-by-committee (if that's what the team ultimately decides to do). Los Angeles has Malcolm Brown, Darrell Henderson and John Kelly at running back -- clearly the Rams need more if they want to win the NFC West.

Jonathan Taylor and D'Andre Swift are expected to be off the board by the time the Rams pick at No. 52. Los Angeles could attempt to trade up and draft one of them, but the Rams just don't have enough draft capital to make a blockbuster move. There is nothing wrong with staying at No. 52 and finding a running back there.

Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins hasn't been getting enough attention, but he would be a great fit for the Rams with their second-round pick. Dobbins could split the carries with Brown and the Rams don't have to abandon Henderson as the speed back. Florida State's Cam Akers is also a find at No. 52.

The Rams can hit a home run with either of those backs. They should be able to draft one of them.

Step 2: Find an offensive tackle

The Rams decided to retain Andrew Whitworth, which is all well and good even though he will be 39 in December. Los Angeles can't rely on Whitworth to be their left tackle past 2020, basically taking his employment year-to-year. The Rams have to develop a tackle to replace Whitworth as Bobby Evans and Joseph Noteboom haven't progressed like they hoped.

The Rams need to try again at finding that tackle to be the heir apparent to Whitworth. Boise State's Ezra Cleveland needs time to develop and become a better finisher, but Los Angeles could spend a year to groom him to take over for Whitworth if he's still available with one of the Rams' two second-round picks. TCU's Lucas Niang and Auburn's Prince Tega Wanogho are two more players who could be available late in Round 2 that have long-term potential, though the former is likely a better fit on the right side.

Step 3: What about edge rusher?

Yes, the Rams need to add more pass rushers -- even after adding Leonard Floyd in free agency. Floyd seems to have disappointment written all over him, even if the Rams only signed him to a one-year deal. The Rams lost Dante Fowler in free agency and released Clay Matthews, leaving them Floyd to go with holdovers Samson Ebukam and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo on the edge.

The Rams should add a young player on the edge that can contribute immediately in case Floyd doesn't work out. Getting a pass-rushing outside linebacker that can line up on the edge, assuming new defensive coordinator Brandon Staley keeps the 3-4 scheme (we really don't know his plan for 2020), is paramount for Los Angeles. The Rams don't need this player to start, but rather to be a contributor who is ready to play immediately.

Utah's Bradlee Anae could be had with one of those third-round picks. Tennessee's Darrell Taylor would also be a nice pick in Round 3.

Step 4: Find a WR in the middle rounds

This class is loaded with wide receivers, and the Rams should pick one up now that they moved Brandin Cooks' contract off the books. It would be nice for Los Angeles to add a "burner" at wide receiver and stretch the field.

The Rams can find plenty of these players in the middle rounds of the draft, particularly on Day 3. Boise State's John Hightower would be a great fit for the Rams, but Los Angeles can't go wrong with UCF's Gabriel Davis either.

The Rams can't fix all their problems in this draft, but they can find contributors that can help their team in 2020 and beyond. That's the approach Snead and the front office must take.