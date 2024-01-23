The Baltimore Ravens are in the AFC championship game for the fifth time in franchise history, advancing to the conference championship for the first time in 11 seasons. Baltimore will host an AFC title game for the first time since 1971, back when the city was the home of the Colts.

Baltimore has been arguably the best team in football this season, as the Ravens have the most wins (11) and highest point differential (+202) by any team in any season in NFL history (including playoffs). The Ravens are the first team in NFL history to lead the NFL in scoring defense, sacks and takeaways. They are also the first team since the 1996 Green Bay Packers to have a First Team All-Pro quarterback and the No. 1 scoring defense.

Reaching the conference championship is no easy task. Here's how the Ravens got to this point.

Notable acquisitions

Todd Monken: The Ravens lured Monken away from Georgia to be their offensive coordinator in what was arguably the best move of the offseason. Monken made Lamar Jackson an MVP again, as Jackson completed a career-high 67.2% of his passes for 3,678 yards with 24 touchdowns to seven interceptions for a 102.7 rating -- while also rushing for 821 yards and leading the league with 5.5 yards per carry. The Ravens offense was fifth in points per possession (2.37) after ranking 17th (1.90) the season prior.

Odell Beckham Jr.: Part of a revamped wide receiver group in Baltimore, the Ravens signed Beckham to a one year, $15 million deal. The emergence of Zay Flowers took away targets from Beckham, but he has been a deep threat in Monken's offense with 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns (16.1 yards per catch).

Jadeveon Clowney: Signed to a one-year deal as the replacement for Jason Pierre-Paul, Clowney thrived in Mike Macdonald's defense. He had the best year of his career, tying a career high in sacks (9.5) and notching a career high in pressures (71) and pressure rate (15.7%). The Ravens led the NFL in sacks, thanks to the presence of Clowney.

Zay Flowers: The Ravens' first-round pick set the franchise record in receptions (77) and receiving yards (858), becoming a reliable pass catcher in the slot for Jackson. Part of the revamped wide receiver group, Flowers was Jackson's No. 1 pass catcher when Mark Andrews went down for the rest of the regular season (ankle).

Turning point

Week 7 vs. Lions: Entering this game at only 4-2, the Ravens were looking to make a statement against a Lions team that won four straight games by 14 points or more. Detroit was arguably the hottest team in the NFL heading into this showdown at M&T Bank Stadium and Baltimore blew the Lions out of the building.

The Ravens led 28-0 in the first half, putting the Lions on the wrong side of history. The Lions tied the largest halftime deficit in NFL history by a team with the best record in the league this late in a season (Week 7 or later), as Detroit was outgained 355-97 in the first half.

Lamar Jackson became the first player in franchise history with 350-plus passing yards, three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in a game. He finished 21 of 27 for 357 yards and three touchdowns (and rushed for a touchdown). The MVP conversation for Jackson heated up after this game.

Key win

Week 16 at 49ers: In what was the battle between the two best records in the NFL on Christmas night, the Ravens pulverized the 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Baltimore improved its win streak to five games as the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL forced Brock Purdy to throw four interceptions (and be replaced by Sam Darnold in the fourth quarter).

Lamar Jackson went 23 of 35 for 252 yards and two touchdowns (45 rushing yards) as the Ravens scored on seven consecutive drives. The defense matched a team record with five interceptions and handed the 49ers their first loss with a healthy Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel (including playoffs).

The Ravens won their fourth straight game by 14-plus points against a team that entered three-plus games above .500. The win over San Francisco established Baltimore as the best team in the NFL.

Ravens' full 2023 season results

Week (2023 season) Opponent Result (Record) 1 vs. Texans W, 25-9 (1-0) 2 at Bengals W, 27-24 (2-0) 3 vs. Colts L, 22-19 (2-1) 4 at Browns W, 28-3 (3-1) 5 at Steelers L, 17-10 (3-2) 6 at Titans W, 24-16 (4-2) 7 vs. Lions W, 38-6 (5-2) 8 at Cardinals W, 31-34 (6-2) 9 vs. Seahawks W, 37-3 (7-2) 10 vs. Browns L, 33-31 (7-3) 11 vs. Bengals W, 34-20 (8-3) 12 at Chargers W, 20-10 (9-3) 13 Bye Week 14 vs. Rams W, 37-31 (10-3) 15 at Jaguars W, 23-7 (11-3) 16 at 49ers W, 33-19 (12-3) 17 vs. Dolphins W, 56-19 (13-3) 18 vs. Steelers L, 17-10 (13-4) AFC divisional round vs. Texans W, 34-10 (14-4) AFC Championship vs. Chiefs TBD

Will the Ravens advance to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2012 season? They'll have to get by the Chiefs -- who have been to six consecutive conference championship games -- to accomplish the task.