How Redskins can have the perfect 2020 NFL Draft, starting with taking Chase Young at No. 2

The Washington Redskins are coming off of an abysmal 3-13 campaign, but this offseason has been one of change so far. The Redskins hired former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, released several veterans on both sides of the ball and have already signed several intriguing free agents. Washington will have to do more, however, if they want to experience a revival in 2020.

The Redskins have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and with it can come a franchise player. Will they take who is considered the top player in the draft, or will they surprise everyone and take a quarterback? There is also the option for the Redskins to trade down, but Rivera and Co. would have to be presented with an incredible offer to do so.

The Redskins have seven draft picks to utilize later this month, and they need to take advantage of each opportunity if they want to win the fan base back heading into 2020. Let's take a look at what a perfect draft would look like for the Redskins this year.

Step 1: Take Chase Young with the No. 2 overall pick

I've analyzed what can happen at No. 2 overall for quite some time now, and I have come to the conclusion that the Redskins should just select Chase Young out of Ohio State. In three seasons in Columbus, Young recorded 40.5 tackles for loss and 30.5 sacks -- which ranks second in program history. He was unanimously named to the 2019 All-Big Ten team and All-American team.

If the Redskins have the ability to trade with a team like the Miami Dolphins just to move down a couple picks and acquire another late first-round pick, that would be great. As time goes on, however, I'm starting to believe that's not a possibility. Are people really souring on former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa? Is all this negative talk just a smoke screen? The Redskins can avoid getting sucked into the games other teams are playing by staying put and selecting the best player in this class.

Young is a generational pass rusher, and someone that will make the Redskins' defensive line the best in the NFL -- and no, that's not an exaggeration. The Redskins are moving from a 3-4 base defense to a 4-3 defense -- which means they will start four defensive linemen. Those four figure to be Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and then Young. The Redskins' 2019 sack leader, Matt Ioannidis, may be coming off the bench! Rivera should just avoid playing games and take Young with the No. 2 overall pick.

Step 2: Select a starting caliber cornerback

Cornerback was a weak spot heading into the offseason for Washington, and it still is heading into draft week. The Redskins released Josh Norman and also traded top cornerback Quinton Dunbar to the Seattle Seahawks. While they signed Kendall Fuller from the Kansas City Chiefs and Ronald Darby from the Philadelphia Eagles, those two don't exactly strike fear into the hearts of the receivers in the NFC East.

Rivera needs to lock down someone with good size who also has the potential to start, so that means he may want to take someone with his next pick in round three or target a couple of prospects slated to go later in the draft. Either way, the Redskins have to get better at the cornerback position. Keep an eye on Bryce Hall out of Virginia, who would've been a first or second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but returned for his senior season and then suffered a broken ankle early in the year. It was such a bad injury, he was unable to participate in the Senior Bowl or the NFL combine in late February, but Hall could be a steal in the third or fourth round.

Step 3: Take multiple offensive linemen

The Redskins need help along the offensive line. While they placed the franchise tag on Brandon Scherff, they lost starting left guard Ereck Flowers to the Dolphins and it appears as though Trent Williams will not be playing for Washington in 2020. That leaves two big holes along the offensive front.

In a seven-round mock draft he released last month, CBS NFL Draft writer Chris Trapasso had the Redskins taking Alex Taylor out of South Carolina State in the fourth round and then the versatile Tremayne Anchrum out of Clemson in the seventh round. The Redskins don't have to select an offensive lineman with one of their top picks, but ideally they would take at least two prospects with potential somewhere in the draft.

Step 4: Scout the deep WR/TE class and capitalize

This is one of the deepest wide receiver classes in recent memory, and the Redskins should take advantage of it. Terry McLaurin is a stud, but the Redskins need someone else opposite of him that can provide just as much of a threat in the secondary. There are plenty of receivers who will be available in day two or three that are intriguing options. Who knows how far Bryan Edwards out of South Carolina will fall with his foot issue, plus there are other potential dynamic playmakers Washington can consider like Freddie Swain out of Florida or Jauan Jennings out of Tennessee.

The Redskins also need a new tight end, as Jordan Reed was released this offseason and Vernon Davis elected to retire. Jared Pinkney out of Vanderbilt is someone I would take a flier on -- or LSU's Thaddeus Moss if they want to take him in the third or fourth round.