Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are off to another 2-0 start, but even general manager Brett Veach must admit it hasn't gone according to plan.

Kansas City expected former first-round pick Josh Simmons to start at left tackle, protecting Mahomes's, the face of the franchise, blindside. Undrafted free agent Kahlil Benson. had been cross-training at both right guard and right tackle during training camp, competing with veteran Jaylon Moore for the latter starting job. But when the Chiefs welcomed the Colts on "Sunday Night Football" this past Sunday, Benson was all the way over where Simmons should have been.

So, how did an undrafted free agent rookie draw the starting left tackle assignment on primetime in the NFL? Let's start from the beginning.

How Benson got to the NFL

Benson, a native of Mississippi, accrued offers from LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee and others during his 2020 recruiting process. He chose Indiana over Mississippi State on National Signing Day.

As a true freshman, he suffered a knee injury in fall camp that cost him all of the 2020 season and left him recovering for a portion of the following year. Over the next two seasons, he started 17 games at right guard and right tackle for the Hoosiers, but transferred to play for Deion Sanders at Colorado when Tom Allen was ousted as Indiana's head coach.

The gap year in Boulder was spent protecting Shedeur Sanders, but he made just four starts at right guard due to injury. When the season ended, Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti welcomed him back to Bloomington. The lineman played in several high-leverage games as a result of Indiana's College Football Playoff run.

The size and play strength were never a question coming out of college. He held his own against the likes of Oregon and Ohio State. The issues came with hand placement and block retention. Did he have the foot quickness and flexibility to mirror and dip to meet rushers at the high side? He probably had enough traits to be drafted as a developmental player, but his injury history may have scared teams away.

Against all odds, an opportunity also had to present itself. Kansas City released veteran Jawaan Taylor, traded reserve offensive tackle Wanya Morris — paving the way for veteran Jaylon Moore to earn a starting spot — and returned Simmons, who missed nine games last season under mysterious circumstances.

But before the start of the season, the Chiefs announced Simmons was out with what has been described as a back injury. Enter Benson.

Evaluating Benson's primetime debut

In Week 1, there were some technical components to refine, but a lineman's primary job is to stay between the defender and the quarterback, which the Indiana product did. No small feat, considering he spent his entire collegiate career and training camp on the right side of the line. The footwork can take time to master after instilling the muscle memory of moving in the opposite direction.

In Week 2, there was incremental improvement, which suggests he is coachable, but he could still improve his hand placement to sustain blocks. There were a couple of plays where he could have done a better job sitting down against a bigger or more powerful rusher, but losing slowly is still a win with regard to protection. TruMedia credits him with zero sacks and three pressures allowed in each of his first two starts. There was one definitive loss against Arden Key, where he bent at the waist and flattened at the high side of the rush.

After the game, head coach Andy Reid credited multiple individuals for Benson's addition and performance.

"There were a couple hiccups in there, but he was going against a good player," Reid said following Sunday's decision. "I thought he did a decent job. He is something. Veach, great eyes, great eyes. To bring him in here and then [offensive line coach] Andy Heck believing in him and coaching him up, and the kid believing in himself, I think he is winning over a lot of people."

'Decent' may not sound overly complimentary, but the play-calling illustrated Reid's comfort with the rookie. Sure, some play action occasionally relieved pressure from the offensive line, but Benson was on an island most of the game; chip help was rarely granted.

There is no clarity on Simmons' future availability as the Chiefs begin preparations for their next game against the Dolphins. But the undrafted free agent from Indiana is no stranger to the uncertainty and will most certainly be ready.