There wasn't any player that was looking forward to Sunday more than Saquon Barkley.

Barkley already had to answer questions over his critical drop the previous week that started the Philadelphia Eagles' late-game collapse against the Atlanta Falcons, owning up to it at every turn. The best way for Barkley to flush it out was to play another game.

"We just kept trusting the process. Kept working," Barkley said, via a transcript provided by the Saints. "We understand that when things like last weekend happens, everyone thinks the world is ending."

Needless to say, Barkley just needed to get back on the football field to show the world how good he was. He was flat out dominant.

When the Eagles needed a play, there was Barkley to make one. Barkley scored both Eagles touchdowns in the fourth quarter in Sunday's 15-12 victory over the New Orleans Saints, accumulating all 15 points for Philadelphia.

At the end of the day, Barkley finished with 17 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns (8.6 yards per carry). He finished with 156 yards from scrimmage and averaged 7.4 yards per touch. In the fourth quarter, Barkley had three carries for 69 yards and two touchdowns -- including a 65-yard score that got the Eagles on the board.

"Saquon, specifically, responded to that drop," The NFL Today on CBS Sports analyst Matt Ryan said Monday. "Going out there the way that he did with the two touchdowns was impressive. It's not an easy place to go in and get the job done. It was just what they needed."

This is the difference maker the Eagles paid for. Barkley took responsibility for the loss, but certainly didn't dwell on it.

"It really doesn't matter what the outside world thinks," Barkley said. "It matters what happens in our locker room. Today, we just kept trusting each other. Kept having each other's back. That's what team football is about."

What Barkley is doing through three games for the Eagles is special. Barkley leads the NFL in rushing yards with 351, the second most for any player through the first three games of a season in team history (LeSean McCoy had 385 in 2011). Amongst players with 30+ carries, Barkley is third in the NFL in yards per carry (5.6), fifth in yards before contact per rush (2.13), and seventh in yards after contact per rush (3.51).

Barkley is second in the NFL in yards from scrimmage (404) and third in yards per touch (5.5) amongst players with 30+ touches. He is tied for the NFL lead with five touchdowns.

The 65-yard touchdown run showcased the special plays Barkley brings to the offense. Jordan Mailata couldn't hold his emotions, especially after Barkley scored immediately after DeVonta Smith went down with a concussion.

"I was pretty f-----ng fired up," Mailata said. "I gotta stop swearing...Man, that touchdown was crazy, I mean, Saquon MFin' Barkley. I'm sorry, pardon my language. Special player.

"It was like, 'I got your back, Saquon made a statement with that play. It was like, 'I got your back Smitty. I'm going to make a play.' He made a play. That was f----ng awesome."

Barkley is ignited his teammates -- and this Eagles offense -- since he arrived. The best may be yet to come.