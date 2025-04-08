The 2025 NFL Draft is just over two weeks away, and it is without a doubt the biggest event of the offseason. Not only is the draft where real teams are built, but it also has become a legitimate gambling event as well. Sportsbooks around the country post all kinds of different prop bets, from which player at which position will be selected first, to the position of the last drafted player, or "Mr. Irrelevant." Sportsbooks also post odds for which player will be selected with which specific pick.

The NFL Draft is set to begin with the Tennessee Titans at No. 1 overall, followed by the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars. The three teams atop the draft board can logically be tabbed as "quarterback-needy," but only one of these teams may select a signal-caller. How does Vegas see the 2025 NFL Draft starting off? Let's take a look at some odds from BetMGM Sportsbook for who will be selected in the first five picks.

1. Miami QB Cam Ward (-10000) (Titans)

The Titans hold the No. 1 pick (for now), and they are in need of a quarterback. Regardless if Tennessee sticks and picks or trades the No. 1 overall pick, the belief is that Ward will be the first selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ward was one of the most exciting players in college football last season, as he set Miami single-season records by passing for 4,313 yards and an FBS-leading 39 touchdowns. It was the first time an ACC quarterback ever led the FBS in passing touchdowns. How Ward sizes up with prospects from last year such as Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels is debatable, but Ward may have the highest ceiling of any quarterback in this class, and also possesses that attractive arm talent that talent evaluators are drawn in by.

Player (No. 1 overall pick) Odds QB Cam Ward -10000 EDGE Abdul Carter +2500 WR/CB Travis Hunter +4000 QB Shedeur Sanders +6600 QB Jaxson Dart +30000

2. Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter (-275) (Browns)

It's not Shedeur Sanders favored to go to Cleveland at No. 2. As it stands now, Travis Hunter is viewed as the favorite -- and a relatively heavy favorite at that. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner may be the best player in this draft, even if it's not fully understood where he will play at the next level. As a cornerback last season, Travis Hunter was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, and as a wide receiver, he won the Biletnikoff Award. Hunter caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns, while recording 36 total tackles, 11 passes defended and four interceptions on defense. ESPN's Adam Schefter said Monday he feels the Browns view Hunter "more as a receiver than a cornerback." I bet general managers really liked what they saw from his pro day in terms of route running.

Player (No. 2 overall pick) Odds WR/CB Travis Hunter -275 EDGE Abdul Carter +170 QB Shedeur Sanders +1500 QB Cam Ward +6600 QB Jaxson Dart +10000

3. Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter (-175) (Giants)

Abdul Carter is viewed as the top defensive player in this class. However, a shoulder injury held him back from working out at his pro day, and medical tests at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine revealed that Carter also has a stress reaction in his right foot. Still, he's probably a lock to be a top five pick.

In 2024, Carter was an unanimous All-American and named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year after leading the FBS in tackles for loss with 24. He also recorded the third-most pressures (66) and seventh-most sacks (12) in the FBS last season. An absolute menace off the edge.

Player (No. 3 overall pick) Odds EDGE Abdul Carter -175 WR/CB Travis Hunter +185 QB Shedeur Sanders +600 RT Armand Membou +6600 QB Cam Ward +8000 DT Mason Graham +8000

4. LSU LT Will Campbell (+135) (Patriots)

At No. 4 is where things get a bit wonky. Sportsbooks don't know which direction the Patriots go here -- if they even hold onto the pick. Armand Membou is a player flying up mock draft boards, but it may be Will Campbell who is the first offensive lineman taken. The All-American allowed five sacks on 1,508 career pass-blocking snaps for the LSU Tigers, but some have concerns about his arm length. Depending on where he lands, Campbell could end up playing at either tackle spot or guard.

Player (No. 4 overall pick) Odds LT Will Campbell +135 RT Armand Membou +350 EDGE Abdul Carter +500 WR/CB Travis Hunter +550 DT Mason Graham +1600

5. Michigan DT Mason Graham (-155) (Jaguars)

Mason Graham has been a common sight on mock drafts when it comes to the Jaguars at No. 5 overall. The two-time First Team All-Big Ten player had the highest PFF run defense grade (92.6) by an FBS defensive tackle this season, and also recorded the second-most pressures (63) and third-most tackles (76) by a Big Ten defensive tackle over the past two seasons.

A couple notes for this No. 5 overall pick: It's interesting the best running back, Ashton Jeanty, has the third-shortest odds here. Why would Jacksonville consider a running back this high? Or would someone trade up for him? Tyler Warren, who is behind Jeanty with the fourth-shortest odds at +1000, would be an interesting pick -- although this would definitely feel a bit high. The 2024 John Mackey Award winner would be a nice Evan Engram replacement, as he recorded 1,233 receiving yards last season. No tight end in Big Ten history ever had that level of production, and it ranked seventh in the nation in 2024.

Player (No. 5 overall pick) Odds DT Mason Graham -155 OT Armand Membou +700 RB Ashton Jeanty +800 TE Tyler Warren +1000 LT Will Campbell +1100

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.