dameon-pierce.jpg
David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

All 32 NFL teams have either signed each of their 2022 draft picks or are currently in the process of doing so. Just two first-round picks remain unsigned, and all fifth, sixth and seventh-round picks have reportedly signed their deals. However, not many fourth-round picks have signed their rookie contracts -- and there's an explanation for that.

Per NFL Media, just nine of 38 fourth-round picks have signed their deals. The reason why is because Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce received an extra $25,000 over the minimum. Now, according to the report, other agents are asking for the same thing for their clients. Per Spotrac, Pierce signed a four-year, $4,475,432 deal which includes a $815,432 signing bonus, $815,432 guaranteed and an average annual salary of $1,118,858.

Here is the breakdown of rookie signings as of June 8, per NFL Media.

RoundSignedTotal% Signed

1

30

32

93.75%

2

13

32

40.63%

3

37

41

90.24%

4

9

38

23.68%

5

36

36

100%

6

42

42

100%

7

41

41

100%

Pierce receiving a boost in pay is not something that is expected to derail a fourth-rounder signing with his new team, but it's another fascinating example of how a player signing a contract can create ripple effects around the league, even if you've never played a professional down before. 