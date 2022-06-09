All 32 NFL teams have either signed each of their 2022 draft picks or are currently in the process of doing so. Just two first-round picks remain unsigned, and all fifth, sixth and seventh-round picks have reportedly signed their deals. However, not many fourth-round picks have signed their rookie contracts -- and there's an explanation for that.
Per NFL Media, just nine of 38 fourth-round picks have signed their deals. The reason why is because Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce received an extra $25,000 over the minimum. Now, according to the report, other agents are asking for the same thing for their clients. Per Spotrac, Pierce signed a four-year, $4,475,432 deal which includes a $815,432 signing bonus, $815,432 guaranteed and an average annual salary of $1,118,858.
Here is the breakdown of rookie signings as of June 8, per NFL Media.
|Round
|Signed
|Total
|% Signed
1
30
32
93.75%
2
13
32
40.63%
3
37
41
90.24%
4
9
38
23.68%
5
36
36
100%
6
42
42
100%
7
41
41
100%
Pierce receiving a boost in pay is not something that is expected to derail a fourth-rounder signing with his new team, but it's another fascinating example of how a player signing a contract can create ripple effects around the league, even if you've never played a professional down before.