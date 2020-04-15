How the Colts can have the perfect NFL Draft in five steps, starting with another receiver for Philip Rivers

The Indianapolis Colts were dealt a huge blow prior to the start of last season with the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck, putting the franchise in a tailspin and giving Jacoby Brissett the opportunity to lead a talented roster. Brissett held his own for the first half of the season, but his play declined over the course of the second half as Indianapolis lost five of its final six games and finished with a 7-9 record.

A quick fix at quarterback is what the Colts settled on in free agency, signing Philip Rivers to a one-year deal and giving the longtime veteran an opportunity to prove he still has some game left in an excellent career. Rivers has the offensive line to succeed but needs more out of the skill positions in order to get the Colts back to the playoffs and compete for the AFC South title.

The AFC belongs to the Chiefs and Ravens, even though the Colts have the talent to play spoiler this season. Plenty of things need to go right in Indianapolis, starting with having an excellent NFL Draft. Indianapolis parted ways with its first-round pick (No. 13), acquiring DeForest Buckner to shore up the interior of the defensive line. The Colts still have seven picks in this draft, including two in the second round (No. 34 and No. 44). There are plenty of opportunities to get Rivers the playmakers he needs for a career resurgence.

Below, we'll break down what the Colts front office needs to accomplish in order to have the perfect draft and get that A+ grade. General manager Chris Ballard must have a good draft or his job could be in jeopardy after this season.

We'll make sure that's not the case.

1. Get that WR to pair with T.Y. Hilton

In case you haven't heard by now, this draft is loaded with wide receivers. The Colts can afford to wait for their guy at No. 34 or take a shot on someone at No. 44. Indianapolis can't go wrong here -- except if the Colts decide to trade into the first round and get their wide receiver.

Trading up wouldn't make sense for the Colts, who would likely have to give up at least a fourth-round pick just to move up two spots and get that fifth-year option that comes with a Round 1 pick. Say the Colts wanted to move up six spots to No. 28, they would have to give up at least two picks to accomplish a big move -- which they don't have with the limited amount of picks. Better for the Colts to keep their seven picks.

Brandon Aiyuk or Jalen Reagor could fall right into the Colts' lap at No. 34. If the Colts wait until No. 44, they could take a shot at Laviska Shenault or K.J. Hamler. If they want to go more the big target route, Tee Higgins and Michael Pittman are two names that could be available. Again, they can't go wrong with any of these players.

2. Improve the pass rush

The Colts parted ways with a first-round pick for Buckner and immensely improved at defensive tackle. They still need more to have one of the league's best pass-rushing units one season after finishing with 41 sacks (tied for 15th in the league). Indianapolis could use another player on the edge to pair with Justin Houston and more depth at defensive end besides Kemoko Turay.

Using that other second-round pick to find some speed on the edge is the ideal play for Indianapolis. Alabama's Terrell Lewis is a gamble, but highly productive when he's healthy. Jabari Zuniga may be a reach at No. 44, but that leads to another scenario the Colts should consider.

3. Take a shot on a QB

The Colts are going to need to find their next franchise quarterback, and this team is too talented (even with a bad Rivers season) to go 7-9 again. They really don't need much in this draft, putting them in an excellent position to draft the best player available. Why not take a quarterback if Jacob Eason is on the board? There are four quarterbacks that are going in the first round, but a huge dropoff after Eason.

Indianapolis will have two chances to draft Eason in the second round, but the Colts don't need to focus on getting that wide receiver with that first pick. As noted above, they can afford to wait for that wideout to No. 44 -- putting them in position to take the chance on Eason at No. 34.

Will Eason be a great quarterback? It certainly helps Frank Reich will be his head coach and Nick Sirianni is the offensive coordinator, two of the finest teachers in the game. With Rivers around, Eason would get an opportunity to develop in Indianapolis.

4. Big-bodied TE in red zone

Unfortunately for the Colts, this draft is not a good one for tight ends. They still need one to replace Eric Ebron after he departed for the Steelers in free agency. Jack Doyle is the No. 1 tight end, but he isn't the best in the red zone. Indianapolis will have to find a red zone threat in the middle rounds to give Rivers another weapon inside the 20-yard line.

Notre Dame's Cole Kmet is the ideal target and could be on the board at No. 74. The Colts don't need a good run blocker in this spot, just a good pass catcher. Dayton's Adam Trautman is another solid option, especially if he gets to Day 3.

5. Don't forget CB (slot)

For some reason, the Colts parted ways with Pierre Desir this offseason -- leaving a void at one of the starting cornerback slots. Rock Ya-Sin could move to the outside and Indianapolis added Xavier Rhodes, so the Colts will need to find another cornerback.

Ya-Sin is still a work in progress, but may be a better fit on the outside. That leaves the Colts searching for a slot cornerback, which they can find on Day 3. Michigan State's Josiah Scott would be an excellent find for the Colts and could start Week 1. Louisiana Tech's Amik Robertson would also be a nice pick in the fourth round if available.