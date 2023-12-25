Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones got the best Christmas gift of all during Monday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs: an interception off quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Jones intercepted the ball at the Kansas City 25-yard line and ran it back for a touchdown.

After the pick-six, Jones appeared to offer the intercepted football to a young fan in the stands, but then changed his mind. Jones denied the Chiefs' fan the ball, pulling it back and keeping it for himself.

Here is a look at Jones doing his best impression of the Grinch:

The pick-six put the Raiders up 17-7 following the two-point coversion.

This is Jones' first interception of the season and his third of his career. It is his second interception returned for a touchdown in his career.

The Raiders came into the game at 6-8 and the Chiefs entered this week at 9-5.