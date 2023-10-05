It's starting to seem like the other three teams in the AFC West might not ever catch the Chiefs and the latest proof of that came this week when the three teams combined to waste $100 million on players they had invested in during free agency last year.

During the 2022 offseason, the Broncos, Chargers and Raiders all decided that they needed to make some major upgrades on defense so that they could slow down Patrick Mahomes.

The three teams combined to hand out more than $200 million in contracts with that money going to three players: Randy Gregory (Broncos), J.C. Jackson (Chargers) and Chandler Jones (Raiders). Not only did all three of those signings backfire, but in a bizarre twist, all three players got dumped in a four-day span this week (Note: Although the contracts were worth $200 million, that's not how much got paid out. We'll cover that exact number below).

Here's a look at each situation:

If you do the math, that means these three teams ended up paying out $99.5 million to try to stop Mahomes and all of that money has now gone to waste because the Chiefs are still on top of the AFC West and the other three teams have nothing to show for their signings.