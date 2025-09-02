The Tennessee Titans released what they are calling their "first unofficial depth chart" for the 2025 season, just five days before they open up the season against Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos. There were a couple of notable takeaways, such as Cedric Gray beating out James Williams to start at inside backer, but arguably the biggest surprise came at wide receiver.

The Titans depth chart lists three starting wide receivers: Calvin Ridley, the veteran Tyler Lockett and ... rookie fourth-round pick Elic Ayomanor. Ayomanor being listed as a starter over the veteran Van Jefferson was a bit unexpected. It was believed Ayomanor could develop into a potential playmaker in Year 1, but not many saw him being listed as a starter in Week 1.

Ayomanor wasn't even the first wide receiver the Titans selected in this past draft, as Tennessee took Chimere Dike out of Florida 33 picks before landing the 6-foot-2 Stanford product. Ayomanor caught 60 passes for 800 yards and six touchdowns in back-to-back seasons for the Cardinal before declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. That includes a 1,000-yard campaign in 2023.

Ayomanor made a statement performance against eventual Heisman winner and No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter in 2023, when he caught 13 passes for 294 yards and a whopping three touchdowns in a 46-43 overtime victory. Those 294 receiving yards set a Stanford program record.

Ayomanor caught five of nine targets for 72 yards with a long of 35 yards in the preseason. Jefferson on the other hand caught three of six targets for 102 yards in the exhibition season. He had a bad drop deep down the field in Week 2 vs. the Atlanta Falcons, but rebounded with a 65-yard touchdown catch and run against the Minnesota Vikings the following week.

The rookie is a tall target that offers speed on the outside. Given what this first unofficial depth chart says, Ayomanor has a chance to establish himself as the No. 2 pass-catcher for Cameron Ward opposite of Ridley.