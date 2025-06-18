For the second straight year, the Baltimore Ravens were arguably the best team in the AFC during the regular season, finishing tied with the Buffalo Bills in point differential. For the second straight year, it didn't result in a Super Bowl trip as Buffalo toppled Baltimore in a close Divisional Round matchup.

Lamar Jackson had his second straight MVP-caliber season, though he finished second in the voting after putting up one of the best statistical seasons ever for a quarterback (fourth-best passer rating of all time while leading the league in yards per rush). Derrick Henry ran for nearly 2,000 yards and led the league in rushing touchdowns. The rush defense allowed the fewest yards per rush in the league while the team finished ninth in points allowed.

All that is a good reason not to shake things up too much in the hopes of breaking through and winning a Super Bowl this season. Nineteen of the Ravens' 22 projected starters were on the roster last year, with DeAndre Hopkins taking the lone empty slot on offense while first-round safety Malaki Starks and free-agent cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and Jaire Alexander will slide in on the defensive side of the ball. In fact, the biggest change in terms of name equity may come at kicker, where the team moved on from Justin Tucker following off-field issues and will feature a new player at the position for the first time since 2011.

We're going to take a quick look at the Ravens' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Ravens in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 Baltimore Ravens season review

Regular season: 12-5 (AFC North champions)

Playoffs: Lost Divisional Round at Bills 27-25

Most regular-season wins in seven-season span (78) without Super Bowl trip all-time

Most yards per rush (5.76) in a season in NFL history

Second-most yards per play (6.85) in Super Bowl era



2025 Baltimore Ravens offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +1000 10.5 Over 12 L, Divisional Round 2023 +1800 10.5 Over 13 L, AFC Championship 2022 +1880 10.5 Under 10 L, Wild Card Round 2021 +1400 10.5 Under 8 4th, AFC North 2020 +500 11.5 Under 11 L, Divisional Round

Historical betting data via Pro-Football-Reference.

2025 Baltimore Ravens futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 11.5 (-118) 11.5 (-120) 11.5 (-115) 11.5 (-110) Go Under win total 11.5 (-102) 11.5 (+100) 11.5 (-105) 11.5 (-110) Win Super Bowl +700 +700 +700 +700 Win AFC +350 +340 +350 +370 Win AFC North -145 -140 -145 -140 Make playoffs -600 -450 -550 -470 Miss playoffs +425 +350 +390 +340 Win No. 1 seed +350 +340 +260 +370

Odds subject to change.

2025 Lamar Jackson props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +550 +550 +550 +500 Offensive POY +3000 +3000 +4000 +5000 Most pass yards

+3000 +3000 +4000 Pass yards O/U 3450.5 3350.5 3500.5 3450.5 Pass TDs O/U 26.5 26.5 28.5 28.5 Rush yards O/U 775.5 775.5 750.5 750.5 Rush TDs O/U 3.5 3.5 4.5



Odds subject to change.

Reasons to back the Ravens

It's pretty simple: The Ravens have been arguably the best team in the league over the last two years, even if it hasn't resulted in a trip to the Super Bowl. That's thanks to the transcendent play of Jackson, who turned in one of the best seasons ever for a quarterback with 41 touchdowns and four interceptions. The offense also benefited from being able to lean on Henry as a workhorse back, and the rushing offense was the best in NFL history per carry. It's hard to imagine many defenses being able to stop this attack.

The defense, which lost one of the best defensive coordinators in the game last offseason, took a while to find its footing, but the unit played better down the stretch, including allowing 15.7 points per game in six matchups with playoff teams from Week 9 onward (Broncos, Steelers, Chargers, Eagles, Steelers, Texans). The exclamation point was a 31-2 drubbing of the Texans on Christmas in front of Houston native Beyonce, and if that version of the Ravens shows up consistently this year, this team has a chance of going 17-0.

Reasons to fade the Ravens

Jackson and Henry can't possibly do more than they did last year, and if the offense isn't as productive as it was in 2024, then the defense will have to pick up some slack to keep this team Over its win total once again. That could certainly happen, but the Ravens also lost a lot of bodies in the secondary and are relying on rookies more than you'd expect behind their starting unit on the depth chart, so injuries have a chance to derail this team in a hurry if they afflict key starters.

Henry, who will turn 32 near the end of the regular season, managed 386 touches between the regular season and playoffs, and it's fair to wonder how many more he has left in the tank in a career where he led the league in rush attempts four times from 2019-23. Only 25 running backs in history have had 2,500 regular-season career carries, and only one of those (Adrian Peterson) saw any action in the last 10 years; Henry is 145 carries from joining that group. If he becomes less effective as a lead runner and defenses don't have to split their attention as much between the two Ravens superstars in the backfield, it could drop the offense out of the top tier of units in the league.

How to bet the Ravens in 2025

Win AFC North -140 (FanDuel)

Lamar Jackson Over 3,350.5 passing yards (Caesars)

It feels relatively safe to take the Over 11.5 on the Ravens' win total considering how good this team is, right? The problem is that it doesn't take much to go wrong to come in Under that total. For example, while the Ravens lost a few games they probably should've won last year (think the Raiders meltdown in Week 2), both Bengals games were within a point at the end of regulation and resulted in two Baltimore wins. I go game by game and give a rough percentage of win expectation throughout the schedule, and that got me to 11.6 wins for the Ravens, so I don't see much value playing either side. But there is enough value in the divisional winner odds considering the gap between them and the Bengals in talent.

Jackson has taken off in Todd Monken's offensive system the last two years, averaging 230 passing yards per game in 2023 before jumping to 245 yards per game last year. Both numbers took him well Over this total, even having a game to spare in 2023 after playing just 16 games. This is a total he can get Over even if forced to miss a game or two, which makes it worth backing as I think it'd take a serious injury for it to fall short.