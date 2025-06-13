The Buffalo Bills are in the midst of a wildly successful run over the last five years after spending decades in the wilderness, yet the ultimate prize still has remained out of reach as the team has failed not only to win a Super Bowl but even reach the championship game. Will 2025 be the year that changes? There is no consensus favorite to win the Super Bowl as of mid-June, but the Bills have the shortest odds among contenders at multiple sportsbooks.

It's no surprise the Bills are expected to continue to have success in 2025 with Josh Allen under center. Allen won his first MVP award last year despite failing to top 4,000 passing yards for the first time since 2019 and throwing his fewest number of touchdowns over that same span. Of course, that doesn't account for his elite interception rate, 12 rushing touchdowns or the "receiving" touchdown he added on a lateral after a completed pass.

The Bills didn't make significant changes to a roster that made it to the AFC Championship Game last year before losing to the rival Chiefs once again in the postseason. Joey Bosa replaces Von Miller at edge rusher, while Larry Ogunjobi and multiple draft picks replenish the interior of the defensive line. First-round pick Maxwell Hairston replaces Rasul Douglas at cornerback, while Josh Palmer and Elijah Moore take the spots of Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins on the receiving corps.

We're going to take a quick look at the Bills' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting the Bills in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 Buffalo Bills season review

Regular season: 13-4 (AFC East champions)

Playoffs: Lost AFC Championship Game at Chiefs 32-29

Tied most wins in a season in team history including playoffs (15)

Most regular season wins (61) in a five-season span without Super Bowl trip all-time

Only team since 1960 to go entire regular season and postseason with losing turnover battle



2025 Buffalo Bills offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +1600 10 Over 13 L, AFC Championship 2023 +900 10.5 Over 11 L, Divisional round 2022 +600 11.5 Over 13 L, Divisional round 2021 +1100 11.5 Under 11 L, Divisional round 2020 +3000 9 Over 13 L, AFC Championship

2025 Buffalo Bills futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 11.5 (-155) 12.5 (+105) 11.5 (-175) 11.5 (-160) Go Under win total 11.5 (+130) 12.5 (-125) 11.5 (+145) 11.5 (+135) Win Super Bowl +750 +650 +700 +700 Win AFC +375 +320 +350 +350 Win AFC East -275 -300 -260 -250 Make playoffs -700 -800 -750 -750 Miss playoffs +500 +500 +500 +490 Win No. 1 seed +275 +200 +195 +260

2025 Josh Allen props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +600 +600 +550 +600 Offensive POY +3500 +3500 +4000 +5000 Most pass yards

+1600 +1200 +1900 Pass yards O/U

3750.5 3750.5 3775.5 Pass TDs O/U

26.5 27.5 27.5 Rush yards O/U

475.5 475.5 500.5 Rush TDs O/U

10.5 10.5



Reasons to back the Bills

Simply put, the Bills have been one of the most successful teams in the NFL over the last five seasons. No team has scored more points per game (29.1) or allowed fewer points per game (19.6) since 2020, making the Bills the first team since the 1990-94 San Francisco 49ers to lead both categories over a five-year stretch. Unsurprisingly, they also won five straight division titles over that span, which followed a 24-year division-title drought from 1996 to 2019.

The Bills feature the reigning MVP at quarterback in Josh Allen and a strong offensive line with experience playing together along with a defensive front that added depth during the offseason, and while the skill-position talent may not measure up to some other contenders, Buffalo has had no issue scoring points in recent years. The Bills also have a relatively easy schedule that gives them as good a chance as anyone to lead the NFL in wins and finish with the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Reasons to fade the Bills

While the long-term data is impressive, the Bills defense finished outside of the top 10 in scoring last year for the first time since 2020. Maxwell Hairston has a chance to be a difference-maker as a rookie, but as a late first-round pick, the odds are against him making a massive impact. Their free-agent moves prior to the draft may amount to no more than shuffling similar players around, especially if Joey Bosa can't stay healthy (and it's not a good sign he's already managing a calf injury).

One key negative for the Bills is expected turnover regression, as Buffalo's eight turnovers were tied for the fewest of any team in the Super Bowl era, while the Bills' turnover margin was the best of any team since 2012. If Allen's miniscule 1.2% interception rate isn't sustainable, or if the durable signal-caller is forced to miss time, the offense may find itself in more competitive games than expected despite being favored in every game this season.

How to bet the Bills in 2025

AFC No. 1 seed +275 (BetMGM)

Josh Allen Under 3775.5 passing yards (FanDuel)

If leaning into a positive outcome for the Bills, I would take advantage of the scheduling edge they have over the other top contenders in the AFC and back them to be the No. 1 seed in the conference. We're giving up some value by playing this market rather than taking them to win the AFC outright, but I am willing to do so after they've continued to run into a brick wall when facing the Chiefs and Bengals in the postseason.

I also like backing Allen to finish Under his passing total with no significant upgrades to his passing-game weapons. We saw the Bills play more ball control last year, which led to the offense finishing 26th in total pass attempts while Allen had his lowest passing total since 2019. He failed to top this line of 3775.5 even with playing 17 games and being named league MVP, so why would the formula change for Buffalo? I'd be surprised if he got near 4,000 yards with the Bills favored in every game even if he's again able to stay healthy the entire season.