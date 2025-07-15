The Carolina Panthers stumbled to their seventh straight losing season last year, but one development could have the team finally moving in the right direction. Bryce Young, the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, went from looking like one of the biggest busts in recent memory as a rookie to flashing franchise quarterback potential late in 2024, putting together his three best performances at the end of the season that all included throwing multiple touchdowns and no interceptions, something he had done just once in his previous 25 starts.

To further help Young's development, the Panthers drafted Tetairoa McMillan with the eighth overall pick. Adam Thielen, who turns 35 in August, has been the only Carolina player to top 525 receiving yards in either of the past two seasons, so McMillan presents the opportunity for Young to play with a true No. 1 receiver for the first time in his career. He's the only upgrade for the team on offense, but after the offensive line graded out better than expected last year, McMillan's presence should slot the rest of the passing-game weapons into more reasonable roles and give the Carolina offense a chance to be average or better this season.

The defense, which finished last in scoring last year, came into the offseason needing a ton of work, and the Panthers threw $132 million of contracts at four new starters as well as four picks in Rounds 2-5 at the issue. Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown step onto the defensive line next to Derrick Brown, who played just one game last year following his 2023 Pro Bowl season. Patrick Jones will attempt to boost the team's edge rush alongside Day 2 picks Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, while Tre'von Moehrig got the biggest deal of all the team's free-agent acquisitions to start at safety. Whether the moves will be enough is anyone's guess, but the Panthers defense quite literally has nowhere to go but up.

We're going to take a quick look at the Panthers' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Panthers in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 Carolina Panthers season review

Regular season: 5-12 (Third, NFC South)

Playoffs: Missed

Missed playoffs for seventh straight season (tied for second longest active NFL drought)

Last in NFL in opponent points per game (31.4) and opponent yards per game (404.5)

Allowed 179.8 rush yards per game in 2024 (most by a team since 1987 Falcons, 182.3)



Bryce Young: 10 total TDs, no turnovers in final three games (first QB since Drew Brees in 2019 with 10 total TDs and no INTs in team's final three games)

2025 Carolina Panthers offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +25000 5.5 Under 5 3rd, NFC South 2023 +8000 7.5 Under 2 4th, NFC South 2022 +12100 6.5 Over 7 2nd, NFC South 2021 +8000 7.5 Under 5 4th, NFC South 2020 +2000 5.5 Under 5 3rd, NFC South

Historical betting data via Pro-Football-Reference.

2025 Carolina Panthers futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 6.5 (-145) 6.5 (-145) 6.5 (-130) 6.5 (-140) Go Under win total 6.5 (+120) 6.5 (+122) 6.5 (+110) 6.5 (+120) Win Super Bowl +15000 +12500 +12000 +11000 Win NFC +6000 +6000 +5000 +4400 Win NFC South +400 +440 +370 +350 Make playoffs +280 +230 +230 +225 Miss playoffs -350 -290 -290 -290 Win No. 1 seed +6600 +5500 +7000 +4100

2025 Bryce Young props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +8000 +10000 +8000 +7500 Offensive POY +10000 +8000 +20000 +25000 Most pass yards

+8000 +10000 +5500 Pass yards O/U 3150.5 3175.5 3150.5 3200.5 Pass TDs O/U 17.5 17.5 17.5 18.5

Reasons to back the Panthers

After facing so much turnover in the past few years, the Panthers have enjoyed a high level of continuity this offseason among the staff and the offensive depth chart, where McMillan represents the team's only projected change among starters and at a position where a player of his talent was desperately needed. The offensive line had three different starters at center last year, but for the most part the members of the starting five should feel comfortable playing next to each other after a solid performance in 2024. That should give Young, who closed last season by scoring five touchdowns (three passing, two rushing) in the regular-season finale, the familiarity needed to continue his development.

The schedule helps the Panthers in most of their matchups with only five games against playoff teams (including two against the Bucs) on the calendar, starting with seven straight games against teams that didn't make the playoffs last year and none of those squads finishing higher than 12th in scoring offense in 2024. That should give the defense the opportunity to immediately show whether the offseason additions were enough to pull the unit out of the basement and give it a shot at finishing near the middle of the pack.

Reasons to fade the Panthers

Unless the improvement is significant, there's still a chance the Panthers have the worst defense in the league again this year based on how awful they were compared to any other unit in 2024, when they gave up 66 points more than any other defense, had a league-worst six yards per play allowed, gave up 653 rushing yards more than any other unit at 3,057 yards allowed and surrendered the most passing touchdown in the league (35) while recording just nine interceptions. None of their four big free-agency signings finished graded higher than 35th at their position last year, per PFF, so it's also not like they're adding All-Pro level talent either.

For as solid as Young looked down the stretch last year, it was only a three-game sample, and the results to that point had been dismal with 19 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in 25 career starts. He was so bad in his first two starts last year that he was benched for Andy Dalton, and while the team eventually put him back into the starting lineup, Young still very much has to prove he's capable of being earmarked as the team's long-term starter this year or the Panthers may need to eye draft positioning heading into a 2026 draft class that should offer several potential starters at quarterback.

How to bet the Panthers in 2025

Under 6.5 wins +122 (Caesars)

Tetairoa McMillan Over 795.5 receiving yards -110 (BetMGM)

I want to be optimistic on the Panthers as I look for someone to challenge the Bucs in the division since I'm not particularly high on Atlanta, but I simply see them as being overvalued in the win total market right now. They have a lot of winnable games on the schedule if their overall talent level has elevated enough to win those games but I'm not sure that it has, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. We'll need to see several players on that unit perform much better this year, plus Young to make a leap, to get this team in the neighborhood of .500. If you think that's possible, I'd consider making a ceiling play like +440 to win the division rather than play the heavily-juiced Over for their win total.

Of the eight receivers to be selected top 10 overall since 2018, only Rome Odunze failed to hit 800 receiving yards in his rookie season, and he was the least targeted of any of those eight rookies. I see Tetairoa McMillan's situation more like Drake London and Garrett Wilson in 2022, and considering the group of pass-catchers on Carolina there's an outside shot he sees a Malik Nabers-level of targets in his first year. I think he has a pretty good shot of hitting 1,000 yards as a rookie, which is +275 at DraftKings, but either way I'd be surprised if he doesn't get enough targets to get over this number.