The Chicago Bears went into 2024 with high expectations after selecting quarterback Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall and then adding receiver Rome Odunze at No. 9, giving the rookie signal-caller an impressive set of pass-catching weapons. But after starting 4-2 while averaging 24.7 points per game, the Chicago offense flat-lined following the Week 7 bye, averaging just 11.8 points during a 10-game losing streak that head coach Matt Eberflus didn't survive.

Now, the Bears are going into 2025 with high expectations again thanks to the man who replaced Eberflus: former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Seen as the jewel of the coaching carousel over the last few hiring cycles, Johnson takes the reins in Chicago after his Detroit offenses finished top five in yards and points in each of his three seasons as OC. The Lions went from 3-10-1 to 9-8 in Johnson's first season running the offense, and the hope is that a similar jump is in store for Chicago.

Johnson's remaking of the offense started on the interior of the offensive line, where the Bears brought in three accomplished veterans in center Drew Dalman via free agency and guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson via trade. Combined with a pair of quality tackles in Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright, the offensive line has a chance to be a key strength for Chicago, much like it was for Johnson in Detroit. And to add to the parallels between the two NFC North rivals, the Bears went out and spent the 10th overall pick on a tight end in Colston Loveland that appears to be a perfect fit for Johnson's scheme, then added another pass-catcher in the second round in Luther Burden. The level of talent on offense could be among the best in the league provided Williams can progress from last year's shaky debut season, and the man in charge of making it work has been one of the best offensive minds in football the last few years.

We're going to take a quick look at the Bears' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Bears in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 Chicago Bears season review

Regular season: 5-12 (Last, NFC North)

Playoffs: Missed

10-game losing streak (tied for longest losing streak in a season in team history)

Ranked last in total offense for first time since 2004

Fired head coach Matt Eberflus after 4-8 start



2025 Chicago Bears offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +3500 8.5 Under 5 4th, NFC North 2023 +5000 7.5 Under 7 3rd, NFC North 2022 +14400 6.5 Under 3 4th, NFC North 2021 +6600 7.5 Under 6 3rd, NFC North 2020 +5000 8 Push 8 L, Wild-card round

2025 Chicago Bears futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 8.5 (+110) 8.5 (+125) 8.5 (+105) 8.5 (+135) Go Under win total 8.5 (-135) 8.5 (-150) 8.5 (-125) 8.5 (-160) Win Super Bowl +4000 +4000 +4000 +4400 Win NFC +1800 +2000 +1900 +2100 Win NFC North +500 +490 +450 +550 Make playoffs +155 +165 +160 +190 Miss playoffs -190 -200 -195 -240 Win No. 1 seed +1800 +2200 +2000 +2600

2025 Caleb Williams props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +3000 +3300 +2800 +3700 Offensive POY +6000 +6000 +7500 +10000 Most pass yards

+3000 +2500 +2600 Pass yards O/U 3550.5 3550.5 3550.5 3525.5 Pass TDs O/U 22.5 23.5 23.5 22.5

Reasons to back the Bears

An offense that finished 28th in scoring has a chance to make a major leap if Williams lives up to his No. 1 overall pick draft status, even with the potential to finish among the best teams in the league. The Lions went from 25th in scoring in Ben Johnson's final season as tight ends coach to fifth the following year, and the biggest changes on offense were drafting Penei Sewell and getting a full year from Frank Ragnow. The Bears upgraded at three offensive line spots and added a pair of pass-catchers to an already solid nucleus.

The defense should also be in good hands with Dennis Allen, who took the Saints from being bottom two in points scored in his first two seasons to finishing no lower than 14th over the next seven years. Like on offense, the unit features talent at each level, from the defensive front with Montez Sweat, Gervon Dexter and Grady Jarrett, to linebacker with Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, to the secondary with Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon and Kevin Byard. It's a unit that has the talent to compete with the high-powered offenses in the division and help the team play .500 ball or better in the NFC North.

Reasons to fade the Bears

All the pieces are there on offense but rest on the development of Williams at quarterback, and that's not a given considering how much he struggled as a rookie while leading the league in times sacked while only throwing six interceptions, showing a tendency to not be aggressive enough getting rid of the ball and waiting too long for the perfect passing opportunity to arise. It could also take time for the reworked offensive line to gel and if Williams is getting pressured at the same level early in the year as he was last season, he could be in danger of slipping back to old habits and struggling to get things right during the week-to-week march of the season.

The schedule is about as tough as it can be for a last-place team, as Chicago's non-common opponents include road trips to a 49ers team likely to rebound and an improved Raiders squad. Throw in six matchups with playoff teams just in their division and another five against the NFC East and AFC North -- including all four games against the Eagles, Commanders, Ravens and Bengals coming on the road -- and this is a team that is going to have to fight hard just to make it above .500 unless everything clicks quickly.

How to bet the Bears in 2025

Over 8.5 wins +135 (FanDuel)

Make playoffs +190 (FanDuel)

Caleb Williams Over 3525.5 passing yards -114 (FanDuel)

Caleb Williams Passing yards leader +3000 (Caesars)

Despite the tough schedule, I'm buying in on the Bears to take a big leap this season. The offense looks like it could challenge to be the best in the league depending on Williams, who should see much better protection up front and will be throwing to an even deeper set of pass-catchers than he did last year. Johnson should be able to win shootouts when he has to, but there's also the potential of the defense to be a top-10 unit as well. Even if they finish as low as 20th, I see this as being a team with 10-win potential who could even challenge for a division title depending on how the uncertainty shakes out across the rest of the division, particular in Detroit with the loss of coordinators and in Minnesota with J.J. McCarthy taking the reins. The +190 price to make the playoffs is one of the better value bets on the board for me.

I also believe Williams could see his numbers shoot through the roof after throwing for 3,541 yards last year. Jared Goff averaged at least 261 yards per game in each of Johnson's three season as offensive coordinator after averaging 231.8 in his first season with Detroit. Williams averaged 208.3 yards per game last year, so if he makes it through an entire season healthy then all he'd have to do is match that is get Over the total of 3525.5. If he misses a few games, he can still get over the number by getting to Goff's level of production per game, and if he can stay healthy while elevating his game, he could challenge to lead the league in passing yards as Johnson doesn't have the same rushing attack to rely on in Chicago as he did in Detroit.