After three straight 12-5 seasons with positive point differentials in triple digits, everything collapsed for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024. Dak Prescott played just eight games due to injury and was less productive than usual when healthy, while the run game ranked 30th in yards per attempt and last in rushing touchdowns on the season. To make matters worse, the normally elite defense gave up the second most points in the league and failed to find any success aside from star pass rusher Micah Parsons. Though Mike McCarthy still directed Dallas to seven wins despite all the issues, it wasn't enough to earn a new deal from the team.

After interviewing several candidates to replace McCarthy, including former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, the team elected to promote offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to head coach. In his first season in Dallas in 2023, the Cowboys led the league in scoring, and Schottenheimer's previous three-year run in Seattle also resulted in three top-10 scoring offenses. Schottenheimer offenses prior to last year have typically leaned on a strong running game, and the Cowboys made several moves to try to reclaim that identity for 2025.

Gone are Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott, and in their place the Cowboys brought in Javonte Williams, former division rival Miles Sanders and two Day 3 draft picks in Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah. None are the type of needle-movers that fans of the team likely hoped to land this offseason, such as first-round picks Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton, or four-time 1,000-yard rusher Najee Harris, but finding success with the unit will be key to drawing focus away from Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and trade acquisition George Pickens in the passing game and returning the Cowboys to the playoffs.

We're going to take a quick look at the Cowboys' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Cowboys in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 Dallas Cowboys season review

Regular season: 7-10 (Third, NFC East)

Playoffs: Missed

7-10 record after three straight 12-5 seasons

Dak Prescott: 3-5 record, 11 TDs, 8 INTs (missed final nine games with torn hamstring)

Fewest PPG (20.6) in a season since 2015

28th in total defense (worst since 2013)

2025 Dallas Cowboys offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +2000 10 Under 7 3rd, NFC East 2023 +1400 9.5 Over 12 L, Wild card round 2022 +1960 10.5 Over 12 L, Divisional round 2021 +3000 9 Over 12 L, Wild card round 2020 +1200 10 Under 6 3rd, NFC East

2025 Dallas Cowboys futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 7.5 (-165) 7.5 (-160) 8.5 (+120) 7.5 (-125) Go Under win total 7.5 (+140) 7.5 (+135) 8.5 (-145) 7.5 (+105) Win Super Bowl +4500 +5000 +6000 +4700 Win NFC +2000 +2800 +2800 +2200 Win NFC East +600 +675 +600 +550 Make playoffs +150 +175 +180 +186 Miss playoffs -200 -225 -220 -235 Win No. 1 seed +3000 +3500 +3000 +2500

2025 Dak Prescott props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +4000 +3500 +3000 +4000 Offensive POY +10000 +10000 +10000 +15000 Most pass yards

+1000 +850 +1000 Pass yards O/U 3800.5 3850.5 3850.5 3825.5 Pass TDs O/U 26.5 25.5 26.5 26.5

Reasons to back the Cowboys

These are the lowest expectations the Cowboys have faced in quite a while, with win totals between nine and 10.5 in each of the last six seasons. Dak Prescott has never failed to win eight games in a season where he stayed healthy for at least 12 games, and he now has the benefit of two impact receivers in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens to test defenses. While the team doesn't have an established No. 1 running back, removing Ezekiel Elliott's 3.1 yards per carry from the offense should help boost the run game, while first-round pick Tyler Booker should prove a positive in run blocking.

The defense should benefit from the switch in coordinators from Mike Zimmer to Matt Eberflus, who led the Colts to three top-10 scoring defenses during his four years in Indy, while his Bears defenses improved dramatically from Year 1 to Year 2 and again last year. The Cowboys finished fifth in scoring defense in 2022 and 2023 as well as seventh in 2021, so the talent should be there to get the unit back to league average with good coaching and good health. Couple that with an offense that has top-10 potential after finishing first in scoring in 2021 and 2023 as well as fourth in 2022, and that could be good enough for a trip back to the playoffs.

Reasons to fade the Cowboys

Good health for the Cowboys defense isn't a given, especially as they're expected to be without two key players to start the year in Trevon Diggs and DeMarvion Overshown. With Jourdan Lewis and Eric Kendricks moving on this offseason, the Cowboys have a lot to figure out at linebacker and cornerback, while Micah Parsons also lost Demarcus Lawrence as a running mate at defensive end. Day 2 picks Donovan Ezeiruaku and Sharon Revel could be forced into big roles early on, and veteran acquisitions Dante Fowler and Kenneth Murray have failed to live up to their first-round status thus far in their careers.

Once the Cowboys presumably get healthy and more into rhythm midseason, the schedule gets brutal. Starting in Week 12, they play six straight games against 11-win teams that went to the playoffs last year, including the two Super Bowl representatives at the beginning of that stretch. The Thursday opener against the Eagles will be a major test for the quality of this team, and it'll have to immediately start stacking wins in order to have a shot at a playoff run later in the season.

How to bet the Cowboys in 2025

Over 7.5 wins -125 (FanDuel)

Dak Prescott Comeback Player of the Year +325 (BetMGM)

I'm banking on a big rebound from the Cowboys offense with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens representing potentially the best combination of quarterback and top two receivers in the league outside of Cincinnati. That Bengals team finished 9-8 last year in a tough division with the sixth-best offense and 25th-best defense in the league, and I could see a similar fate for the Cowboys this year if key talent stays healthy. While the schedule down the stretch is brutal, home matchups against the Chargers and Vikings are certainly winnable, they get to play the Eagles and Chiefs both at home, and I can also see them stealing a win against either the Lions or Commanders on the road. With the Giants up in Week 18, they may only need to be 5-5 heading into that run to get to eight wins.

Prescott is a great value to win Comeback Player of the Year over Aidan Hutchinson or Christian McCaffrey at any book where he's not the favorite, and I'd play him at +300 or higher to win the award. He had a league-best 36 passing touchdowns in 2023 while throwing for 4,516 yards and finishing second in the MVP race, and I think he could even be in the mix for the MVP award this year if the Cowboys can challenge for the division title. Is there really that much of a difference between the situations of Joe Burrow, who is one of the favorites for the award at FanDuel at +600, and Prescott, who is +4000? Anything above +2000 for Prescott feels like a bargain for MVP.