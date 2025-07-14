The Green Bay Packers came out of 2023 feeling good after an MVP-level run in the second half for first-year starter Jordan Love and a close loss to the top-seeded 49ers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Considered a sleeper Super Bowl team by many heading into the year, the Packers went 1-5 against NFC North teams to finish third in the division and then bowed out unceremoniously in the Wild Card Round by losing to the Eagles for a second time that season.

The good news? The Packers won every other game on their schedule to finish 11-6 while posting the fifth-best offense in yards gained and the fifth-best defense in yards allowed in the league. The latter performance is key after the defense failed to live up to its talent level regularly under the former defensive coordinator, and though the playoff loss to the Eagles stings, the Packers did as good a job as anyone of limiting Philadelphia's scoring during their title run.

In order to take the next step, Love will have to play more like the quarterback he was during the second half of 2023 than he did last season, when he averaged 225.9 yards per game and completed 63.1% of his pass attempts while throwing 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Over the last eight games the previous year, Love averaged 268.8 yards per game while completing 70.3% of his pass attempts and pacing to a 38-touchdown, two-interception season. In order to put him in the best position to succeed, the Packers did something they rarely ever do: draft a receiver in the first round in Matthew Golden. If he can turn into the No. 1 weapon the offense has lacked since the departure of Davante Adams, the sky is the limit for Green Bay.

We're going to take a quick look at the Packers' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Packers in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 Green Bay Packers season review

Regular season: 11-6 (Third, NFC North)

Playoffs: Lost to Eagles in Wild Card Round 22-10

11-1 vs. teams with 10 or fewer wins; 0-6 vs. teams with 11+ wins including playoffs

Second-youngest playoff team in last 45 seasons (youngest: 2023 Packers)

Jordan Love: First player in Green Bay history with zero TDs and three-plus interceptions in a playoff game



2025 Green Bay Packers offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +1600 10 Over 11 L, Wild-card round 2023 +5000 7.5 Over 9 L, Divisional round 2022 +1120 10.5 Under 8 3rd, NFC North 2021 +1400 10.5 Over 13 L, Divisional round 2020 +3000 8.5 Over 13 L, NFC Championship

2025 Green Bay Packers futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 9.5 (-120) 9.5 (-130) 9.5 (-120) 9.5 (+105) Go Under win total 9.5 (+100) 9.5 (+110) 9.5 (+100) 9.5 (-125) Win Super Bowl +2200 +2000 +2000 +2200 Win NFC +1000 +1100 +1000 +1100 Win NFC North +275 +250 +250 +260 Make playoffs -135 -130 -135 -112 Miss playoffs +105 +110 +110 -108 Win No. 1 seed +1000 +1000 +900 +1100

2025 Jordan Love props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +2500 +2200 +2500 +2500 Offensive POY

+10000 +10000 +12000 Most pass yards

+2000 +2000 +1800 Pass yards O/U 3650.5 3550.5 3600.5 3600.5 Pass TDs O/U 25.5 24.5 25.5 25.5

Reasons to back the Packers

Not only did the Packers finish fifth in yardage on both offense and defense, but they were above average on each unit in the pass and run games. The team suffered almost no notable losses on either side of the ball aside from parting ways with cornerback Jaire Alexander, and the Packers teams that made the playoffs the last two years were the two youngest playoff rosters of the last 45 years. A young roster has the potential to keep improving, and the continuity of the staff and personnel, only helps matters.

The one place the Packers have been lacking in recent years is having a difference-maker at receiver rather than a bunch of good complementary pieces, so it was encouraging to see them buck trends and draft one in the first round, then take another two rounds later. Both Matthew Golden and Savion Williams have the chance to emerge as key pieces as rookies, and once Christian Watson returns late in the year after tearing his ACL in the regular-season finale, the group of pass-catchers at Love's disposal should be deep.

Reasons to fade the Packers

The schedule may not be as hard as it is for some in the division, but it's no cakewalk, with trips to Arizona and Denver among the team's non-common opponents. That schedule gets brutal down the stretch, with five of the team's divisional games from Week 12 on along with the Broncos trip and a home game against the Ravens. The Packers will have to start strong, and a home matchup against the Lions in Week 1 could determine whether this team is ready to elevate itself to Super Bowl contender.

Another key element that may hold the Packers back in a tough division is Love, who has bounced between looking like an MVP contender to average play in his two seasons as starter, and while the former has been more focused on the second half of the year when you want your quarterback peaking, the playoff loss to the Eagles was particularly troubling with Love throwing three interceptions following seven straight games with no picks. A dud like that could haunt a young quarterback heading into the following season.

How to bet the Packers in 2025

Over 9.5 wins +105 (FanDuel)

Make playoffs -112 (FanDuel)

Win NFC North +275 (BetMGM)

Jordan Love Over 3550.5 passing yards -115 (Caesars)

I was high on the Packers heading into last season and feel like their success is being somewhat looked over thanks to the Lions and Vikings running hot. While the Packers lost five of their six divisional games, only one was by more than three points, and that game involved Love throwing a pick-six near the end of the first half in an eventual 10-point loss to the best team in the NFC. The baseline level of play of this team is high, and I see them as much closer to the Lions than the market is valuing. I also think it's worth a small play backing them to win the Super Bowl, with +2200 the best number at BetMGM and FanDuel, as their ceiling is as high as anyone's in the NFC.

The yardage total on Love seems low to me considering he had 4,159 passing yards in his first season as starter and paced to 3,841 passing yards last year while missing two games. With a good offensive line protecting him, I'd expect Love to have as good a chance as most to play all 17 games, especially as a tough division will likely preclude the Packers from resting players in Week 18. Even if he does miss two games, he could get over this total if he's closer to his pace from 2023 than last year.