The Houston Texans were expected to take a step forward by many in 2024 after an exciting rookie campaign from C.J. Stroud the previous year, but instead the offense dropped from 13th to 19th in scoring as the team went 10-7 and lost in the divisional round for the second straight year. Interestingly, that was enough to cost offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik his job despite positive buzz as a head-coaching candidate the year prior.

The Texans offense struggled with protecting Stroud last year and couldn't consistently adjust to what defenses threw at them, and it'll be on former Rams passing game coordinator Nick Caley to step into the OC role and figure out a winning formula. He'll have to deal with an offensive line that sent its best player to the Commanders in left tackle Laremy Tunsilwhile bringing in six new faces via free agency, trade or the draft who will compete with the team's remaining holdovers for starting spots on the new-look front.

Stroud will also have to contend with plenty of new faces running routes, as No. 1 receiver Nico Collins will be joined by trade acquisition Christian Kirk and Day 2 picks Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel at the top of the depth chart. Houston hits the ground running with two matchups against division winners in the Rams and Buccaneers, so it'll be crucial for the unit to come together during camp and get out to a hot start in order to establish the Texans as the team to beat in the division for a third straight year.

We're going to take a quick look at the Texans' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Texans in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 Houston Texans season review

Regular season: 10-7 (AFC South champs)

Playoffs: Lost Divisional Round at Chiefs 23-14

Stroud/Ryans: 3rd QB/HC duo all-time with playoff win in each of first two seasons

0-6 all-time in divisional round (only NFL team to never reach Conference Championship game)

First in the NFL in opponent completion percentage (58.8) and second in INTs (19) last season

2025 Houston Texans offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +1600 9.5 Over 10 L, Divisional round 2023 +20000 6.5 Over 10 L, Divisional round 2022 +29000 4.5 Under 3 4th, AFC South 2021 +30000 4 Push 4 3rd, AFC South 2020 +6000 7.5 Under 4 3rd, AFC South

Historical betting data via Pro-Football-Reference.

2025 Houston Texans futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 9.5 (+100) 9.5 (+100) 9.5 (+100) 9.5 (+105) Go Under win total 9.5 (-120) 9.5 (-120) 9.5 (-120) 9.5 (-125) Win Super Bowl +3500 +3500 +3500 +2500 Win AFC +1500 +1500 +1900 +1200 Win AFC North +110 -110 +115 +110 Make playoffs -140 -140 -135 -150 Miss playoffs +110 +118 +115 +122 Win No. 1 seed +1200 +1800 +2500 +1400

Odds subject to change.

2025 C.J. Stroud props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +2500 +2500 +2500 +2500 Offensive POY +8000 +8000 +15000 +7500 Most pass yards

+1400 +1400 +1400 Pass yards O/U 3750.5 3750.5 3800.5 3825.5 Pass TDs O/U 21.5 21.5 21.5 21.5

Odds subject to change.

Reasons to back the Texans

The Texans appear to have established a solid floor in the 9-10 win range under DeMeco Ryans, who is 20-14 in his first two seasons, yet the market is slightly fading the Texans to get to 10 wins again. Pulling the plug on an OC who has engineered a good if not great offense after two seasons isn't easy, and Caley comes to town fresh off his Rams finishing 10th in net yards per pass attempt (versus 26th for Houston). The team's depth at receiver should be much better after Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell missed a combined 12 games last year.

The Texans defense might also be underrated after finishing just 14th in scoring last year. They didn't allow more than 209 net passing yards in any of their first nine games last year despite facing teams like the Bills, Packers and Vikings in that stretch, in particular allowing Josh Allen to complete just nine passes in a Houston win. The defense surrendered just 212 yards in total in the divisional-round loss to the Chiefs. Just one new starter joins the fold in C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and with a pair of elite edge rushers up front, it's not out of the question for this unit to make a run at being the best in football.

Reasons to fade the Texans

The offensive line could be too much to overcome, with no standout players at any of the five spots unless someone takes a major leap this season. Cam Robinson was brought in to play left tackle, and he's been graded by PFF as around league average in his best season. That's a big downgrade from Tunsil on an offensive line that can't afford downgrades. While Caley brings coaching experience in the Sean McVay offense to Houston, prior to 2024 he had only served as a tight ends coach in L.A. and New England, so it's unclear how much upside he has to make the most out of a bad situation up front.

The AFC South has the potential to be better than it has been the last few years as well, which would give Houston a tougher time banking divisional wins. Houston's three divisional rivals won 15 games last year, but their win totals are collectively set at 20.5 with Cam Ward and Travis Hunter joining the party. The Texans were a dead even team in point differential last year, which works out to 8.5 projected wins based on their scoring, and with tougher competition, it's not too difficult for this team to slip to the 7-8 win range.

How to bet the Texans in 2025

Under 9.5 wins -120 (BetMGM)

C.J. Stroud Under 3825.5 passing yards -114 (FanDuel)

The perception is that the Texans play in an easy division and should have a lot of bankable wins, but the competition should be tougher from the Jaguars and Titans at least this year, and with Houston playing a first-place schedule plus the NFC West and AFC West, there are relatively few pushovers for them this year. The talent on the roster combined with an excellent head coach could still prevail, but I have a hard time seeing them improve from their 10-win seasons of the last two years in these circumstances and think it's likelier than the implied odds on -120 that they start slow offensively and fall short of the mark.

I also like backing Stroud's Under, which would mean he has to average no more than 225 yards per game if he plays all 17. I expect that will be a difficult task behind this offensive line, and even if he does manage it, he had just 219.2 yards per game last year to fall short of this mark. Now, if the performance he had as a rookie comes back, he could miss three games and potentially beat this number, but I think that's a tall task with how the team is set up around Stroud while playing with a new OC who has just one year of experience beyond coaching a position group.