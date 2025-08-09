The Jacksonville Jaguars went into the offseason needing at least one impact player on both sides of the ball, and they may have gotten him with one draft pick. It meant trading their second-round pick and 2026 first-round pick to move up three spots, but after working out the details, Jacksonville selected wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall. The initial plan seems to be to feature Hunter mostly on offense as a rookie while sprinkling him in on the other side of the ball, and that could give Trevor Lawrence his best pair of weapons since joining the Jaguars in the talented rookie and Brian Thomas Jr.

The man tasked with making it all work is former Buccaneers OC Liam Coen, who left Tampa in a sequence of events that initially saw him reportedly agree to a raise to become the highest-paid coordinator in the league before taking the job with the Jaguars following the firing of Jaguars GM Trent Baalke. Jacksonville becomes the fourth stop in four years for the rising coaching star, who will be tasked with elevating Lawrence to the difference maker he was expected to be as the former No. 1 overall pick before compiling a 22-38 record over the last four seasons.

With Hunter focusing mostly on offense, a defense that finished 27th in scoring last year remains mostly unchanged, with former first-round picks Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker expected to lead the charge on the defensive front. Jourdan Lewis joins the secondary as a more permanent fixture than the rookie from Colorado, who may end up being the best dime cornerback in the league if that's the amount of usage he gets on the defensive side of the ball.

We're going to take a quick look at the Jaguars' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Jaguars in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 Jacksonville Jaguars season review

Regular season: 4-13 (Third, AFC South)

Playoffs: Missed

12+ losses for seventh time in last 13 seasons (most in NFL)

10 losses by seven or fewer points (most in NFL history)

Trevor Lawrence: Career-low 10 games played (AC joint sprain, concussion)

Brian Thomas Jr.: Fourth rookie since 1970 with 1,200+ receiving yards & 10+ receiving TDs



2025 Jacksonville Jaguars offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +5000 8.5 Under 4 3rd, AFC South 2023 +2800 9.5 Under 9 2nd, AFC South 2022 +13000 6.5 Over 9 L, Divisional round 2021 +12500 6.5 Under 3 4th, AFC South 2020 +50000 4.5 Under 1 4th, AFC South

2025 Jacksonville Jaguars futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 7.5 (-125) 7.5 (-140) 7.5 (-125) 7.5 (-115) Go Under win total 7.5 (+105) 7.5 (+118) 7.5 (+105) 7.5 (-105) Win Super Bowl +8000 +9000 +8000 +7000 Win AFC +3500 +4500 +3500 +3300 Win AFC South +310 +310 +290 +300 Make playoffs +165 +170 +180 +172 Miss playoffs -200 -210 -220 -215 Win No. 1 seed +3500 +3500

+3600

2025 Trevor Lawrence props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +5000 +5000 +4500 +4500 Offensive POY +15000 +12500 +15000 +15000 Most pass yards

+2000 +2200 +1900 Pass yards O/U 3650.5 3650.5 3700.5 3750.5 Pass TDs O/U 21.5 21.5 22.5 22.5

Reasons to back the Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence struggled last year, going 2-8 when healthy, but his numbers were well below his established baseline the previous two seasons when the team went 9-8 each year while the franchise quarterback missed just one game total. A healthy Lawrence coupled with the potential for a more lethal offense under new leadership could make this team a dark horse to finish top 10 in scoring, like it did in 2022 when it won the division. Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter could quickly become one of the top two or three receiving duos in the league if Lawrence lives up to his potential.

The Jaguars have a tough first 11 weeks that feature five games against playoff teams (against which they went 0-7 last year) along with road trips to Cincinnati and San Francisco, but if they can weather that storm, the stretch run of the schedule sets up well with just one game against a playoff team (at Denver in Week 16) following Week 11. That could set the Jaguars up to finish strong and potentially turn even a 3-7 start into a run to a division title.

Reasons to fade the Jaguars

That early-season schedule is brutal, and even if the Jaguars beat the Panthers in Week 1, they could enter the Week 8 bye with a 1-7 record and road trips to Vegas, Houston and Arizona, plus a home meeting with the Chargers on tap. In order not to basically have to sweep all the matchups they "should" win, the Jaguars will need to quickly get up to speed with the new coaching staff and their new scheme and strategies, as well as new starters on the interior of the offensive line, in order to secure some wins against teams like the Texans, Seahawks and Rams in the early going.

Speaking of the new coaching staff, Liam Coen, 39, has brought aboard two first-time coordinators in OC Grant Udinski, 29, and DC Anthony Campanile, 42. That is a lot of figuring out to do for this staff, who won't have experience to rely on at the top of the food chain, and it could easily lead to some rough patches with game management and communication to make those early-season matchups even tougher. A disappointing start could also leave the inexperienced staff in danger of losing the locker room, depending on how their coaching styles mesh with their players. This is all in addition to figuring out how to improve units on both sides of the ball that finished 26th or worse in scoring last year.

How to bet the Jaguars in 2025

Under 7.5 wins +105 (Caesars)

Trevor Lawrence Under 22.5 pass TDs -108 (FanDuel)

I'm a big proponent of coaching being undervalued in the futures markets, and I believe the market is taking a wildly optimistic stance with this new, inexperienced staff. Last year Dave Canales was the hotshot Bucs coordinator taking a job with a disappointing former No. 1 overall pick at QB in what was thought to be an easy division, and he only managed a 5-12 record as the Panthers finished 23rd in scoring. The Jaguars have more talent in place but also more expectations, and with eight games against the AFC West and NFC West, I think it's unlikely they'll be able to reach eight wins.

Baker Mayfield threw 41 touchdowns in Coen's offense last year, so there's certainly an argument for backing the over on Lawrence's pass touchdown prop. But he's gotten to 22 touchdowns just once in his first four years and had 11 last year with about half the pass attempts of his previous season. If he stays healthy and plays all 17 games, 25 TDs is a reasonable expectation, but I'm not sure why we should count on him playing 17 games. Considering the tougher matchups are stacked early in the season, any time Lawrence misses later in the season will also prevent him from taking advantage of some easier matchups. Most books have his touchdown line at 21.5, but FanDuel is listing 22.5 with shading to the Over, so I think it's worth taking advantage of the value on the Under at that book.