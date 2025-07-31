Football is back as the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions square off in the NFL Hall of Fame Game 2025 on Thursday night. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The first game of the NFL preseason features two teams that made the playoffs last season, giving football fans a worthy opening matchup. According to the latest NFL odds, Detroit is favored by 1.5 points at FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 32.5. If you are interested in NFL betting and looking into where to bet on the 2025 NFL Hall of Fame Game, here's a look at the promotions available at top sportsbooks:

The majority of starters aren't expected to see the field when the Lions and Chargers square off in Canton, Ohio. The Lions had the NFL's highest scoring offense last season, averaging 33.2 points per game. On Thursday, Detroit will likely have Hendon Hooker and Kyle Allen under center as they battle it out to see who will be Jared Goff's backup.

Hooker, a third-round pick in 2023, completed 24-of-35 passes for 264 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Detroit's final two preseason contests a season ago. Meanwhile, Allen brings a veteran presence to a unit that will be debuting a different scheme under new offensive coordinator John Morton.

The Lions are favored by 1.5 points, according to the latest NFL preseason odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 32.5. The NFL Hall of Fame Game has been a low-scoring affair historically, with 12 of the past 16 Hall of Fame Games staying under the total.

