The Los Angeles Rams lived on the edge for much of 2024 with 13 of their 17 games decided by eight points or less and more often than not, they came out on the right side of those results. This allowed them to win the division title via tiebreaker and head to the postseason. The playoffs brought about a dominant win over the Vikings and a close loss to an Eagles team than went on to win their next two games by 50 points en route to a title.

The division shouldn't get any easier in 2025 with the 49ers unlikely to suffer the same run of bad luck they endured last year, but the Rams may still be best positioned to win the division title once again thanks in part to the emergence of an elite defensive core built in the last two drafts, with Jared Verse and Braden Fiske coming aboard in the first two rounds last year and Kobie Turner and Byron Young in the third round the year prior. The group really gelled down the stretch as the Rams held four of their last six opponents -- including playoffs -- to nine points or less, and with Poona Ford joining the unit, big things may be in store for 2025.

The highest profile change for the Rams comes at receiver, where Cooper Kupp, 32, is gone after scoring 58 touchdowns and racking up 7,776 yards on 634 receptions over eight seasons. In his place is another 32-year-old who has been one of the best receivers of the last decade in Davante Adams, who has scored 103 touchdowns and racked up 11,844 yards on 957 receptions in his 11-year career. Adams just delivered his fifth straight year with at least 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns despite being traded during the season, while Kupp hasn't reached either of those numbers since his Offensive Player of the Year campaign in 2021, so the potential upgrade could do wonders for elevating the Rams offense into a threat to be reckoned with in a tough division and hopefully throughout the playoffs.

We're going to take a quick look at the Rams' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Rams in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 Los Angeles Rams season review

Regular season: 10-7 (NFC West champs)

Playoffs: Lost to Eagles in divisional round 28-22

First team ever to make playoffs after being 3+ games below .500 in back-to-back seasons

16 sacks in postseason (most in two-game span in playoffs in NFL history)

Matthew Stafford: 15 TDs, one INT in final nine games last season (including playoffs)



2025 Los Angeles Rams offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +3000 8.5 Over 10 L, Divisional round 2023 +8000 6.5 Over 10 L, Wild-card round 2022 +1120 10.5 Under 5 3rd, NFC West 2021 +1200 10.5 Over 12 W, Super Bowl 2020 +5000 8.5 Over 10 L, Divisional round

2025 Los Angeles Rams futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 9.5 (-150) 9.5 (-160) 9.5 (-145) 9.5 (-145) Go Under win total 9.5 (+125) 9.5 (+135 9.5 (+120) 9.5 (+125) Win Super Bowl +2000 +1600 +2200 +1800 Win NFC +900 +750 +1100 +800 Win NFC West +185 +160 +195 +175 Make playoffs -185 -175 -160 -172 Miss playoffs +150 +145 +130 +140 Win No. 1 seed +1000 +750 +950 +700

2025 Matthew Stafford props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +3500 +3500 +3500 +3700 Offensive POY +20000

+20000 +30000 Most pass yards

+2500 +1600 +1900 Pass yards O/U 3750.5 3750.5 3750.5 3750.5 Pass TDs O/U 23.5 23.5 23.5 22.5

Reasons to back the Rams

The offense is coming off a relatively down season for a Sean McVay team, but the additions of Davante Adams and Coleman Shelton have a chance to help the team rebound in a big way. Adams has remained productive despite playing in bad situations in Las Vegas and New York, and now he gets to connect with Matthew Stafford as a complementary weapon to No. 1 receiver Puka Nacua. Shelton's game has steadily improved to the point he was graded 12th in the league by PFF last season at the center position.

The defense has a chance to make a leap after finishing just 17th in scoring last year. After a stretch where they allowed 37 to the Eagles and 42 to the Bills in a three-week span, the defense surrendered a total of 24 points over the next three weeks to the 49ers, Jets and Cardinals, then held the Vikings to nine points in the wild-card round a few weeks later. Most notably, the Rams set a record with 16 sacks in a two-week span in the playoffs, and that pass rush could give the team an edge in a stacked NFC West.

Reasons to fade the Rams

Left tackle Alaric Jackson is a crucial part of the offensive line, but there's no clear picture of when he'll be able to play while he manages blood clots in his leg. The backup plan at left tackle is D.J. Humphries, who the Chiefs turned to briefly last season while dealing with tackle issues before moving Joe Thuney to left tackle instead. If Humphries isn't able to handle filling in again this year, it creates a huge weakness on the Rams offense that could limit its effectiveness.

While the Rams will get to play the NFC South and AFC South like all the other teams in their division, their first-place schedule means they also have the Eagles, Lions and Ravens on the docket, three matchups that could make the difference in the NFC West race. The Rams have the Eagles and Ravens matchups in the first six weeks along with meetings with the Texans and 49ers, so Jackson's absence would be an even bigger deal in the early part of the season as a 2-4 start could leave Los Angeles needing to sweep the Cardinals and Seahawks later in the season to get to 10 wins.

How to bet the Rams in 2025

Win NFC West +195 (DraftKings)

Matthew Stafford Under 23.5 passing TDs -110 (BetMGM)

My pick to win the division is going to be the 49ers thanks largely to the difference in non-common opponents between them and the Rams, but it's a close call and I see value taking the Rams at the DraftKings price of +195. I'm comfortable playing them or the 49ers down to +175, and I'd prefer to take on the risk in a divisional bet rather than lay heavy juice on the Rams getting to 10 wins just in case the Alaric Jackson injury and tough early schedule ends up being enough to sink them. This could be a season where the Rams win six games, 12 games or anything in between.

If Stafford's protection is an issue, there's also less of a chance that he's able to play all 17 games, which he hasn't done since 2021 while topping out at 24 passing TDs over the last three years. While the addition of Adams would theoretically boost his touchdown potential, offseason departures Cooper Kupp and Demarcus Robinson combined to catch 13 of the team's 22 passing touchdowns last year. Even if Stafford stays healthy, there's a solid chance of him falling short of 24 touchdowns.