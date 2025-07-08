Brian Daboll took over as New York Giants head coach in 2022 to much fanfare and seemed to immediately turn the franchise around, with the team shooting out to a 7-2 start before an eventual wild-card berth that earned Daboll Coach of the Year honors. Daniel Jones had a league-best 1.1% interception rate during the successful season, setting expectations high for Daboll's tenure in New York.

Fast forward to 2025, and that tenure could be almost up, with the Giants winning six games in 2023 and only three games last year. Daboll's offenses finished in the bottom three in scoring each year, as Jones, in 16 healthy games, looked nothing like the improved version from 2022. The Giants finally cut ties with their 2019 first-round pick during the 2024 season and signed a pair of proven veterans this offseason in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston before trading up into the back of the first round and making Jaxson Dart the future of the quarterback position for the franchise.

Whether Daboll gets to move forward with Dart may come down to how well Wilson does as the team's starter following a relatively successful season in Pittsburgh that included a trip to the playoffs. Even so, Wilson, who turns 37 during the upcoming season, is not the same player who routinely ran off double-digit wins for the Seahawks and will likely be tasked with holding off Father Time even further until Dart is ready. The Giants made no notable additions to the rest of the offense outside of Day 3 picks and depth free agents, so it's fair to wonder how much whoever is under center will be able to accomplish.

We're going to take a quick look at the Giants' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Giants in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 New York Giants season review

Regular season: 3-14 (Last, NFC East)

Playoffs: Missed

Most losses in franchise history (14)

Nine wins in last 2 seasons (nine wins in 2022, first under HC Brian Daboll)



Only team in NFL history to average one or fewer pass TD and 30-plus attempts per game in five straight seasons

2025 New York Giants offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +20000 6.5 Under 3 4th, NFC East 2023 +4800 7.5 Under 6 3rd, NFC East 2022 +11800 7.5 Over 9 L, Divisional round 2021 +8000 7 Under 4 4th, NFC East 2020 +10000 6.5 Under 6 2nd, NFC East

Historical betting data via Pro-Football-Reference.

2025 New York Giants futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 5.5 (+120) 5.5 (+118) 5.5 (+125) 5.5 (+110) Go Under win total 5.5 (-145) 5.5 (-140) 5.5 (-155) 5.5 (-130) Win Super Bowl +25000 +20000 +20000 +24000 Win NFC +10000 +10000 +8000 +11000 Win NFC East +2800 +3000 +2500 +2400 Make playoffs +750 +800 +650 +790 Miss playoffs -1200 -1400 -1100 -1500 Win No. 1 seed +12500 +12500 +12000 +15000

Odds subject to change.

2025 Malik Nabers props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +25000 +30000 +30000 +30000 Offensive POY +3000 +3500 +3000 +3500 Most rec yards

+1200 +1100 +1100 Rec yards O/U 1150.5 1150.5 1150.5

Rec TDs O/U 7.5 7.5 7.5 7.5

Odds subject to change.

Reasons to back the Giants

We went over how little the Giants did to improve the offense outside of quarterback earlier, but that was not the case on defense. Abdul Carter is the big-ticket addition as the third overall pick in the draft, and he gives the Giants one of the better edge-rushing trios in the league alongside Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. The Giants will also get Dexter Lawrence, who has been one of the best defensive linemen in the game in each of the last three seasons, back from injury, while free-agent additions Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland were excellent for their respective teams two years ago before struggling last year. There's potential for the Giants to go from being the 21st-ranked scoring defense in the league to top 10 with the talent at hand.

Malik Nabers immediately established himself as one of the best receivers in the league last year while getting targeted 92 times by Daniel Jones, 55 times by Drew Lock, 15 times by Tommy DeVito and eight times by Tim Boyle. Russell Wilson, even in the twilight of his career, should be a clear upgrade, and Jameis Winston is poised to be the same should Wilson falter and first-round pick Jaxson Dart not be quite ready. The offense should also get back Andrew Thomas after the franchise left tackle played just six games due to a foot injury last year, and his presence is much needed up front for this team to compete.

Reasons to fade the Giants

A clear weakness of the Giants the last few years has been the offensive line, and they have only taken small steps to improve it since busting on Evan Neal in the first round of the 2022 draft. Just two picks have been used on the offensive line over the last three years, including a fifth-round pick this year, while recent free-agent acquisitions like Jermaine Eluemenor, Jon Runyan and Greg Van Roten have made little impact. Yet the Giants will roll into this season hoping a healthy Thomas and improved quarterback talent can elevate the same group of players up front.

They'll be put to a major test facing the league's toughest schedule, including 10 matchups against playoff teams (eight in the first 12 weeks), hosting the 49ers and road trips to what should be improved Chicago and New England teams. It's not a stretch to say the Giants will be facing far superior offenses in 11 of their first 12 games (Week 5 at New Orleans being the exception), so unless the defense turns out to be dominant, the pressure will be on Brian Daboll to generate consistent scoring drives early in games with Wilson, Nabers and Co., or the Giants will find themselves playing catch-up week after week.

How to bet the Giants in 2025

Under 5.5 wins -130 (FanDuel)

Fewest wins +600 (DraftKings)

Abdul Carter Defensive Rookie of the Year +250 (BetMGM)

The schedule is absolutely brutal for a Giants team with a questionable offensive line and not a ton of upside at quarterback unless Jaxson Dart turns out to be much better much quicker than advertised. If they can't beat the Saints in New Orleans, I'm not sure when the Giants' first win will come with a home schedule that includes the Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, 49ers and Packers before their Week 14 bye. While Under 5.5 wins is worth a play, I'd consider looking at the Giants to have the fewest wins in the league, a prop that typically features them third behind the Browns and Saints despite the difficulty of their schedule.

That being said, one positive play I like for the Giants is Abdul Carter to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. It's typically gone to a top-12 pick, as those elite talents get a head start in the minds of voters and tend to get the benefit of the doubt even when a player drafted lower has better stats. Jared Verse (picked 19th in a draft where no defenders went in the top 15) won last year over teammate Braden Fiske, who had nearly double the number of sacks. First-round pick Quinyon Mitchell finished second with no interceptions. Other recent winners include Will Anderson (over Kobie Turner) and Sauce Gardner (over Riq Woolen). So long as the Giants defense plays well as a whole, it's going to be hard for anyone but Mykel Williams to top Carter in this award.