It may be hard to remember, but at this time last year many thought the Jets were going to win the AFC East and had a shot at being an interesting Super Bowl sleeper. A team that won seven games the previous year with a tumultuous QB situation was getting four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers back under center, so improving from the 29th-best offense in 2023 and pairing that unit with a potential top-10 defense meant big things were ahead for the Jets, right?

The offense did improve -- to 24th in points scored. After it managed less than 270 yards in four of its first five games, head coach Robert Saleh lost the power struggle and was shown the door, and the defense bottomed out over the rest of the season, going from allowing 17 points per game in the first five weeks to 26.6 points over the remainder of the season. GM Joe Douglas lost his job midway through that stretch, and the team decided to consign Rodgers to the discard pile as well after the season.

The fresh start for 2025 involved hiring another defensive-minded head coach in former Lions DC Aaron Glenn, who brought along Detroit passing-game coordinator Tanner Engstrand to serve as offensive coordinator. Justin Fields takes over at quarterback after going 4-2 with a 5:1 TD:INT ratio and a career-best 65.4% completion percentage in his early run as Steelers QB. Notably, retaining Fields was reportedly Pittsburgh's Plan B if they couldn't pull off a Matthew Stafford trade this offseason, but the QB decided instead to join New York, while Pittsburgh instead eventually connected with Rodgers. That has the look of an upgrade for the Jets at the most important position on the field, and we'll see how much the new offensive staff is able to build around Fields' strengths in an attempt to make the Jets a surprise playoff contender this year.

We're going to take a quick look at the Jets ' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Jets in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 New York Jets season review

Regular season: 5-12 (Third, AFC East)

Playoffs: Missed

Longest active playoff drought in NFL/NBA/NHL/MLB (14 seasons)

Aaron Rodgers: career-worsts in losses (12), yds/attempt (6.7) and passer ratting (90.5)

NFL-high six losses with fourth-quarter lead (two from 2021-23, tied-fewest in NFL)



2025 New York Jets offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +2000 9.5 Under 5 3rd, AFC East 2023 +1600 9.5 Under 7 3rd, AFC East 2022 +13600 5.5 Over 7 4th, AFC East 2021 +15000 6 Under 4 4th, AFC East 2020 +20000 6.5 Under 2 4th, AFC East

Historical betting data via Pro-Football-Reference.

2025 New York Jets futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 5.5 (-160) 5.5 (-180) 5.5 (-160) 5.5 (-150) Go Under win total 5.5 (+135) 5.5 (+148) 5.5 (+135) 5.5 (+125) Win Super Bowl +20000 +20000 +25000 +21000 Win AFC +10000 +7500 +10000 +10000 Win AFC East +1600 +1800 +1800 +1700 Make playoffs +475 +425 +475 +470 Miss playoffs -650 -600 -700 -700 Win No. 1 seed +12500 +12500 +16000 +12000

Odds subject to change.

2025 Justin Fields props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +15000 +20000 +10000 +15000 Offensive POY



+25000 +15000 Most pass yards

+8000 +15000 +11000 Pass yards O/U 2550.5 2500.5 2550.5 2650.5 Pass TDs O/U 14.5 14.5 14.5 14.5 Rush yards O/U

675.5 650.5

Rush TDs O/U

5.5





Odds subject to change.

Reasons to back the Jets

The path to backing the Jets starts with believing many of the problems from the last two years were related to Aaron Rodgers and his presence in the organization. The defense played well over the first five weeks and then cratered once Robert Saleh was shown the door, and while the unit has had to deal with some losses, a core that includes Quinnen Williams, Sauce Garnder and capable linebacker play is set up to have success as long as Jermaine Johnson and Will McDonald can generate enough pass rush from the edges to keep opposing quarterbacks uneasy.

The Jets were predictable offensively last year (fifth most pass attempts, fewest rush attempts), and having Fields, who has rushed for 50 yards per game in his career, should change that. The offense also still features a pair of quality playmakers in Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson, while having two high first-round picks at the tackle position paired with excellent talent on the interior gives the offense massive upside up front. If everything comes together and both units rank top 15 in scoring, it really shouldn't be that surprising in retrospect.

Reasons to fade the Jets

The aforementioned pass rush could be a problem, and the team lost a ton of talent this offseason on the defensive side of the ball. Aaron Glenn's defensive units in Detroit weren't all that impressive, although it's worth noting the Lions finished seventh in points allowed last year despite all the injuries up front on defense. Any new coaching staff is a wild card, and it could take time for this roster to find its feet under new leadership.

Fields himself represents a wild card. Prior to a limited run of success in Pittsburgh, he went 10-28 as starter for the Bears before Chicago decided to part ways with the former first-rounder last offseason and trade up to select a new franchise quarterback in the draft. The 38 starts in Chicago sure seem more emblematic of what the Jets are getting than the six starts in Pittsburgh, and if the offensive coaching staff doesn't scheme around his limitations and issues taking sacks, the offense may be dead on arrival.

How to bet the Jets in 2025

Over 5.5 wins -155 (BetMGM)

Justin Fields Over 600.5 rushing yards -115 (Caesars)

I don't see why there's such a big gap between the projections of the Patriots and Jets this year. The Jets are in a better spot all over the offense except maybe at quarterback, and I use the qualifier because Drake Maye hasn't actually proven anything. Both teams are breaking in new coaches, and both have talent on the defensive side of the ball. I think the Jets not only upgraded at quarterback this offseason, but also will have a more cohesive locker room after the mess that was last year. As long as Justin Fields isn't abjectly terrible, this is a team I think can win 7-8 games unless new Aaron Glenn proves out of his depth in the head coaching role (and I have no reason to assume he will).

Fields should also not have to worry about being removed as starter at any point this season with veteran Tyrod Taylor as the backup and no young quarterback the team would theoretically want to get work in a lost season. That makes Fields a great candidate to go over both his passing and rushing yardage totals this year, but I'm more confident the rushing numbers will be there no matter what, while I could see the offensive scheme limiting the passing enough to finish just below the 2,500-yard mark if things are working.