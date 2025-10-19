The Sunday Night Football matchup in NFL Week 7 features the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Atlanta Falcons at 8:20 p.m. ET. According to the latest Week 7 NFL odds, San Francisco is favored by 1.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. The Week 7 NFL schedule wraps up with a Monday Night Football doubleheader featuring Lions (-6) vs. Buccaneers and Seahawks (-3) vs. Texans.

The DraftKings promo code, bet365 bonus code and FanDuel promo code all offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. DraftKings offers $300 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $5 wins, along with three free months of NBA League Pass. The FanDuel promo code provides new users $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins, while the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 offers $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager, whether it wins or loses.

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives new users who place a cash wager of $1+ on any market with odds of -500 or longer up to $200 in FanCash per day every day for ten (10) straight days, if the initial wager settles as a loss. The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is different than the others, providing profit boosts instead of bonus bets. After placing a wager of at least $1, you receive 20 100% profit boost tokens with the code CBS20X.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 42-25 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

49ers -1.5 vs. Falcons

The 49ers are 13-3 in their last 16 meetings against the Falcons at home. San Francisco will be without quarterback Brock Purdy (toe) yet again, but Mac Jones has been effective under center. Jones is completing 67.3% of his passes for 1,252 yards and six touchdowns in four appearances. SportsLine's model is projecting Jones will lead the 49ers to a 24-21 win at home, helping San Francisco cover the spread in 54% of simulations.

Texans +3.5 vs. Seahawks

The Seahawks are 4-1 in their last five games, but they've struggled to cover the spread at home. In fact, Seattle is 2-8 against the spread in its last 10 home games. The Texans feature the NFL's top-ranked scoring defense, holding opponents to just 12.2 points per game. That's a big reason why SportsLine's model is backing Houston to cover the spread in 51% of simulations on Monday.

Over 52.5 in Lions vs. Buccaneers

Detroit's four-game winning streak came to an end last week in Kansas City, but the Lions have still been one of the top offensive teams in the NFL this season. They rank second in the league in points per game (31.8), led by quarterback Jared Goff. Tampa Bay has won five of its first six games and has enough firepower to push Detroit on Monday night. The Buccaneers rank sixth in points per game (27.5), as quarterback Baker Mayfield continues to play at an elite level. SportsLine's model has these teams combining for 58 points, with the Over cashing 58% of the time.

