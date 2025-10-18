The Week 7 NFL schedule continues with 12 more games on Sunday, headlined by matchups like Jaguars (+3) vs. Rams in London, Vikings (+1.5) vs. Eagles, Broncos (-7) vs. Giants and Cowboys (-1.5) vs. Commanders. Sunday Night Football features 49ers (-1.5) vs. Falcons, while Monday Night Football is a doubleheader featuring Lions (-5.5) vs. Buccaneers and Seahawks (-3) vs. Texans.

Betting on Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 42-25 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Jets +1.5 vs. Panthers

Not many bettors will rush to the window to back a New York team that has lost its first six games of the season. However, four of those losses have come by six points or fewer, including a 13-11 loss to Denver last week. Carolina has seen two of its three wins come by three points, and it has also suffered blowout road losses to the Jaguars and Patriots. This is an ideal opportunity for New York to record its first win of the campaign, and the model has the Jets covering the spread in 59% of simulations.

Broncos -7 vs. Giants

Denver suffered an early losing streak when it fell to the Colts and Chargers, but it has responded with a three-game winning streak. The Broncos had their most impressive showing of the season when they beat the Eagles on the road two weeks ago, rallying from a 14-point deficit to hand Philadelphia its first loss. New York has dropped four of its first six games, failing to score more than 14 points in three of those setbacks. The model has the Broncos winning by double digits, covering the spread 56% of the time.

Over 52.5 in Lions vs. Buccaneers

Detroit's four-game winning streak came to an end last week in Kansas City, but the Lions have still been one of the top offensive teams in the NFL this season. They rank second in the league in points per game (31.8), led by quarterback Jared Goff. Tampa Bay has won five of its first six games and has enough firepower to push Detroit on Monday night. The Buccaneers rank sixth in points per game (27.5), as quarterback Baker Mayfield continues to play at an elite level. SportsLine's model has these teams combining for 58 points, with the Over cashing 58% of the time.

Responsible gaming

