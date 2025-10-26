Sunday's NFL schedule wraps up when Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers welcome the Green Bay Packers to town on Sunday Night Football. The Steelers are coming off a 33-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, while the Packers enter tonight's contest having won two straight. According to the latest NFL odds, the Packers are favored by three points, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5.

Betting on Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 42-25 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Steelers +3 vs. Packers

The Steelers are 4-2 in their last six meetings against Green Bay, and Pittsburgh is 7-2 against the spread in its last nine games at home. Meanwhile, the Packers are 1-4 ATS in their past five games and 0-5 ATS in their last five meetings against an opponent from the AFC North. portsLine's model has Pittsburgh covering the spread in 54% of simulations on Sunday night.

Packers vs. Steelers: Over 45.5 points

The total has gone Over in five of the last six meetings between Pittsburgh and Green Bay. The Packers enter this contest scoring 26.3 points per game on average, which ranks seventh in the NFL. The Steelers are scoring 25.0 points per game, and Pittsburgh's defense gave up 33 points against the Bengals last week. The model is projecting these two teams will combine for 46 points on Sunday Night Football, helping the Over hit in 50% of simulations.

