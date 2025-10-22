The Week 8 NFL schedule kicks off with a Thursday Night Football showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings. Los Angeles has dropped three of its last four games following a 3-0 start to the season, falling to Indianapolis last week. However, the Chargers are 3.5-point favorites in the Week 8 NFL odds. The schedule continues with an 11-game slate on Sunday, including Texans (-1.5) vs. 49ers, Eagles (-7) vs. Giants and Broncos (-3.5) vs. Cowboys. Sunday Night Football features the Steelers (+3) vs. Packers, while the Monday Night Football matchup is Chiefs (-10.5) vs. Commanders.

Betting on Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 42-25 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Bears +6.5 vs. Ravens

Chicago opened the season with a pair of divisional losses to the Vikings and Lions, but it has responded with a four-game winning streak. The Bears won back-to-back games over the Raiders and Commanders by one point before cruising to a 26-14 win over the Saints last week. They jumped out to a 20-0 lead over New Orleans and iced the game with a pair of field goals down the stretch. Baltimore is on a four-game losing streak and could be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson (hamstring) again this week. SportsLine's model has Chicago covering the spread in 59% of simulations.

Over 43.5 in Eagles vs. Giants

Philadelphia's offense struggled during a two-game losing streak against the Broncos and Giants in Weeks 5 and 6, but it responded with a 28-22 win at Minnesota in Week 7. Quarterback Jalen Hurts had 326 passing yards and three touchdowns, as wide receiver DeVonta Smith had 183 receiving yards and a touchdown. New York's offense has gone over 30 points in back-to-back games, as rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart and rookie running back Cam Skattebo have sparked the attack. These teams combined for 51 points two weeks ago, and the model has them finishing with 48 points on Sunday to help the Over cash 59% of the time.

Broncos -3 vs. Cowboys

Denver stunned the Giants last week, scoring 33 points in the fourth quarter to pick up a 33-32 win. It was the most fourth-quarter points by any team that was shut out through three quarters in NFL history, and quarterback Bo Nix became the first player ever to run for two scores and throw for two more in the fourth quarter. The Broncos are now riding a four-game winning streak and are sitting atop the AFC West, while Dallas has yet to string together consecutive wins this season. SportsLine's model has Denver covering 55% of the time.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is extremely important, which is why sportsbooks provide tools such as wager limits to help out their users. National resources are also available for bettors, including The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous, and 1-800-GAMBLER.