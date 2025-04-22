The 2025 NFL Draft is finally here, with the event officially starting Thursday, April 26, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward is projected to be the top selection for the Tennessee Titans, but there's plenty of intrigue after that. Where will Heisman Trophy winner and two-way star Travis Hunter end up? The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 2 pick but could pass on Hunter in favor of Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter. Will Hunter's Colorado teammate Shedeur Sanders be the second quarterback taken? Who is the first wide receiver off the board, and where will star running back Ashton Jeanty get picked?

For those looking to place wagers on the 2025 NFL Draft, here's a look at some tips, odds and strategies for how to approach various draft betting markets, along with some expert picks for the event.

How to bet on 2025 NFL Draft

There are plenty of markets for bettors to look at when making a wager on 2025 NFL Draft props. You can bet on exactly where a player gets picked, a team to take a specific player, draft selection ranges, draft position over/unders and more. Because Ward is widely considered an automatic pick at No. 1, some books have taken that option off the board. Hunter is the heavy favorite at DraftKings (-900) to go second overall to the Browns, but Carter (+500) could offer nice value if bettors feel Cleveland will go with a pass rusher. Sanders is +750 to go third to the Giants, who are expected to go with Carter per the oddsmakers.

Keeping up with rumors, draft news and scouting reports can help bettors make informed decisions when wagering on the NFL draft. LSU tackle Will Campbell and Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham are both favored to be drafted in the top 5, but if you've got the Giants taking Sanders, one of those players will likely fall out, assuming Ward, Hunter and Carter are locks. The New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars round out the first five selections. Both could use help at the line of scrimmage, although Ryan Wilson has the Jags snagging star Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan in his latest mock draft.

With just a few days to go before the draft, most of the picks appear to be set in stone. However, there are some spots where it is worth taking a risk. Ward will go in the first round, but it's still uncertain if more quarterbacks will follow as this is widely regarded as a weaker class for the position. DraftKings has set the line on quarterbacks taken in Round 1 at 2.5, with the Under priced at +225. Jonathan Jones has Ward as the lone passer being selected in the first round in his mock draft, but bettors can still be paid out if another team does decide to go quarterback and presumably take Sanders. Jaxson Dart, the gunslinger from Ole Miss, is -380 to go in the first round at DraftKings.

Can I bet on the NFL Draft in my state?

In most cases, you should be able to make wagers on the 2025 NFL Draft if you are of legal age using a reputable sportsbook in a state where that sportsbook is allowed to operate. However, because the draft is not an on-field event, there could be some restrictions on the markets offered in each state. In some states, like Connecticut, Pennsylvania and New York, you cannot make any bets on the draft. In others, like Arizona and West Virginia, draft markets close at certain times and do not open again.

Why can't I bet on the NFL Draft?

The most likely reason you cannot bet on the draft is you are in a state where mobile sports betting, or sports betting of any kind, is not legal. There are some states where betting on the draft is not allowed despite sports betting being legal. Those are Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New York, Kentucky, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.

Best bets for 2025 NFL Draft

Need help locking in your best bets for the 2025 NFL Draft? Our experts at CBS Sports and SportsLine have analyzed the draft class and each team's needs. Check out the picks from experts like Jason La Canfora, Jordan Dajani and R.J. White.