The Week 3 NFL schedule brings an NFC battle between the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. Dallas lost its season opener to defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia, but it responded with an overtime win against the Giants in Week 2. Chicago is looking to avoid a 0-3 start after losing to the Vikings and Lions in its first two games. The Cowboys are 1-point road favorites in the Week 3 NFL odds, while the over/under is 50.5. The Bears will be without linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring), as well as cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson (groin) and Kyler Gordon (hamstring).

Cowboys vs. Bears betting preview, picks

Cowboys -1

Dallas nearly pulled off an upset in Week 1 when it lost to Philadelphia by four points on the road, as quarterback Dak Prescott returned from his 2024 season-ending injury. Prescott looked even better in a Week 2 win over the Giants, racking up 361 passing yards and two touchdowns. Chicago lost to Minnesota at home in its opener and was demolished by Detroit last week in a 52-21 blowout. Dallas has covered the spread in six of its last nine games, while Chicago has only covered twice in its last seven games. SportsLine's computer model has the Cowboys covering the spread in 57% of simulations.

Cowboys Over 25.5 total points

Chicago's defense has struggled significantly through its first two games, allowing 27 points to Minnesota and 52 points to Detroit. The Bears will now be tasked with slowing down a Dallas offense that racked up 478 total yards and 40 points last week. Prescott completed 38 of 52 passes, while running back Javonte Williams had 97 rushing yards and a touchdown. Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has gone over 100 receiving yards in both games this season, and new wideout George Pickens had 68 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Giants. The model has Dallas scoring 28 points in its latest simulations, so taking the Over on the Cowboys team total provides value.

Responsible gaming

It's important for bettors to understand responsible gaming and not fall into dangerous habits such as chasing losses. Sportsbooks offer tools such as time and wager limits to help out their users in this regard. Bettors can also use national resources like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER.