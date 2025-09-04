The 2025 NFL Kickoff Game will take place on Thursday, and it will be the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys in the opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. This NFC East rivalry matchup began back in 1960, and in the 65 years since, the Cowboys hold a 74-58 advantage in the all-time series. However, the Eagles swept the series in 2024 and comfortably covered the spread in both games. The latest Week 1 NFL odds list Philadelphia as the 8.5-point home favorite, while the over/under is 48.5 points. Popular NFL player props also include Dak Prescott over/under 249.5 passing yards, and A.J. Brown over 70.5 receiving yards.

The DraftKings promo code, bet365 bonus code and FanDuel promo code all offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. DraftKings is offering $300 in bonus bets in addition to more than $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket for the upcoming season. bet365 is offering new users either $300 in bonus bets with the placement of a $5+ bet, or up to a $1,000 first bet safety net. FanDuel's latest promo code offers new users $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins.

Both the BetMGM bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code provide bonus bets, but only if your first bet loses. New users at Fanatics have the ability to get $100 No Sweat Bets in FanCash on every football Game Day from Aug. 23 to October. Users in New York are limited to $25 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. Meanwhile, the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is completely different than the others, offering profit boosts instead of bonus bets. After placing a wager of $1 or more, you receive 20 100% profit boost tokens with the code CBS20X.

Cowboys vs. Eagles betting preview, 2025 NFL Kickoff Game picks

Philadelphia Eagles (-8.5) vs. Dallas Cowboys

Dallas was missing Dak Prescott in both of its matchups with Philadelphia last season and that certainly would have made a difference, but not to the extent that explains away being outscored 75-13. The Eagles crushed the Cowboys 34-6 in Week 9 away and then turned around and smashed them again 41-7 in Week 17. Now the Cowboys will be without Micah Parsons after failing to resolve a contract dispute and trading him to the Packers last week. Meanwhile, the Eagles will run it back after winning their second Super Bowl and the SportsLine Projection Model likes them to come out of the gates strong, covering in 58% of simulations.

Over 48.5 total points

The Cowboys should be much better offensively with Prescott back in action and George Pickens added as a No. 2 receiver behind All-Pro CeeDee Lamb. Meanwhile, the Eagles lost some key defenders after their Super Bowl run while looking to be cap-conscious moving forward. Darius Slay, Milton Williams and Josh Sweat all left in free agency, Brandon Graham retired and C.J. Gardner-Johnson was traded to the Texans. The loss of Parsons will also be a factor here and the model has the over hitting in 68% of simulations.

Responsible gaming

It's important for bettors to understand responsible gaming and not fall into dangerous habits such as chasing losses. Sportsbooks offer tools such as time and wager limits to help out their users in this regard. Bettors can also use national resources like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER.