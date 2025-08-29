Week 1 of the NFL schedule begins with the 2025 NFL Kickoff Game between the Eagles (-7.5) and Cowboys on Thursday, September 4 and continues with Chiefs vs. Chargers (+3) on Friday from Brazil. A full Sunday schedule is capped off by Bills vs. Ravens on Sunday Night Football and Vikings vs. Bears wraps up the week on Monday Night Football. The Bills are 1.5-point favorites in the latest NFL odds, while the over/under is 51.5 points. Bettors who are wondering how to bet on NFL and where to bet on NFL football could also be interested in Buccaneers vs. Falcons and 49ers vs. Seahawks, four teams with a chance of competing for the postseason.

Betting on Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season

SportsLine's computer model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks. The model went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024.

Seahawks ML (+116) vs. 49ers

The Seahawks open the 2025 NFL season in Seattle in an NFC West rivalry matchup against a San Francisco team that, although it has Christian McCaffrey back, still wouldn't be considered a healthy bunch. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk remains out with a knee injury, and fellow receiver Jauan Jennings hasn't been on the field all training camp amid a calf injury and contract disputes. Sam Darnold makes his Seattle debut after signing a three-year, $100.5 million contract. He's been doubted before, and in return, Darnold threw for 4,319 yards and led the Vikings to a 13-4 record last season. The SportsLine model projects Seattle to win in almost 60% of simulations, showing strong value at plus-money odds.

Buccaneers (-2.5) vs. Falcons

Tampa Bay has won four straight NFC South championships as arguably the most underrated team in the NFL despite consistently winning its division. Tampa Bay lost offensive coordinator Liam Coen to the Jaguars, but Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers have been in this situation before, as each of their last two offensive coordinators left to become head coaches. Mayfield and Tampa Bay have shown no issues winning under different playcallers, and the model expects that to continue in Week 1. There's excitement in Atlanta around quarterback Michael Penix Jr, who led the Falcons to average 32 points per game over his three starts late in the season, but the Falcons went 1-2 with their only win against the 3-14 Giants over that span. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is still a young, inexperienced quarterback making his first Week 1 NFL start with an entire offseason for Tampa Bay to game plan for him. The model projects Tampa Bay to cover the spread in well over 60% of simulations.

Commanders (-6) vs. Giants

The Commanders and Terry McLaurin agreed to a new contract at the end of the preseason, so Washington will have its full complement of playmakers on the field in Week 1. That's a significant relief as Jayden Daniels excelled with McLaurin as his WR1, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and leading the Commanders to a 12-5 season and the NFC Championship Game. Washington went 12-7-1 against the spread, including the playoffs, last season. The Commanders went 7-2 ATS at home, including 6-2 as a home favorite, and the Giants went 2-5 as a road underdog last season. The model projects the Commanders to cover the spread in over 60% of simulations, an A-rated pick.

Responsible gaming

