The Week 2 NFL schedule continues with star-studded matchups throughout the weekend. Sunday's slate includes Bills (-6.5) at Jets, Steelers (-3) vs. Seahawks and Colts (+2.5) vs. Broncos. Bettors who are looking for how to bet on the NFL will also want to check out the Chiefs (+1.5) vs. Eagles, a rematch of last season's Super Bowl, on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff for Eagles vs. Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET. The highest over/under on Sunday's slate is 49 points in Bengals vs. Jaguars. Monday night brings the Texans (-2.5) vs. Buccaneers and Raiders (+3.5) vs. Chargers in a Monday Night Football doubleheader.

Betting on Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season

SportsLine's computer model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks. The model is on a 33-17 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Ravens -11.5 vs. Browns

Baltimore is coming off a dramatic loss to Buffalo in Week 1, as the Ravens let a 15-point lead slip away in the final five minutes. They are taking a huge step down in competition this week though, as Cleveland's offense is not nearly as dynamic. The Browns averaged just 2.0 rushing yards per carry in a 17-16 loss to Cincinnati in Week 1, and that kind of production is not going to cut it against the Ravens. Baltimore cruised to a 35-10 win over Cleveland in January, and SportsLine's model is projecting Baltimore to cover in 59% of simulations this week.

Bills -6.5 at Jets

Buffalo simply refused to quit on Sunday night, as quarterback Josh Allen scored two touchdowns and threw for another in the fourth quarter. The reigning MVP completed 33 of 46 passes for 394 yards and two touchdowns, while Buffalo's defense came up with clutch stops when it needed them. The Jets are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Steelers, giving up four touchdown passes to Aaron Rodgers. That does not bode well for their chances this week, so the model projects Buffalo to cover the spread in 65% of simulations.

Over 44.5 in Cardinals vs. Panthers

Carolina has gone Over the total in four of its last five games dating back to last season, while Arizona has gone Over in four of its last six games. Additionally, these teams have cashed the Over in six of their last eight head-to-head meetings. The Cardinals scored 20 points against New Orleans in Week 1, as quarterback Kyler Murray threw two touchdown passes. Carolina's defense gave up 26 points to Jacksonville, which is a big reason why the model has these teams combining for 50 points, with the Over cashing in 60% of simulations.

Responsible gaming

It's important for bettors to understand responsible gaming and not fall into dangerous habits such as chasing losses. Sportsbooks offer tools such as time and wager limits to help out their users in this regard. Bettors can also use national resources like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER.