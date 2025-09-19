The Week 3 NFL schedule features some of the league's top teams involved in primetime games, including the Kansas City Chiefs (-6) facing the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. Elsewhere, the Baltimore Ravens (-4.5) face the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. There are plenty of other intriguing matchups scattered throughout the Sunday schedule as well, including Patriots (+1.5) vs. Steelers, Cowboys vs. Bears (+1) and Broncos vs. Chargers (-3).

Bettors looking for sportsbook promos, betting sites, and where to bet on the NFL for Week 3 can read more below, along with picks for some of the biggest games.

Betting on Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season

SportsLine's computer model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks. The model is on a 37-17 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Steelers -1.5 vs. Patriots

Pittsburgh has already picked up one road win this season, taking down the Jets in a 34-32 final in Week 1. The Steelers held a 14-7 lead over the Seahawks at halftime in Week 2 before having a rough fourth quarter. New England lost to Las Vegas at home in its season opener, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry in that contest. The Patriots took advantage of the struggling Dolphins in Week 2, but they have a tougher matchup on Sunday. SportsLine's model has Pittsburgh covering this spread in 61% of simulations.

Chiefs -6 at Giants

Kansas City's roster is too experienced to panic after two weeks, but the Chiefs will be extremely motivated to pick up their first win of the season. They lost to the Chargers in a close game in Brazil to open the season, and they fell to Philadelphia in a 20-17 final in a Super Bowl rematch last week. The Chiefs had an impressive defensive showing against the Eagles though, holding Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts to 101 passing yards and the Eagles' rushing attack to 3.6 yards per carry. New York is coming off back-to-back road losses, and the model has Kansas City covering the spread 54% of the time.

Over 53.5 in Ravens vs. Lions

Baltimore's offense has been humming along early in the campaign, scoring 40 points against Buffalo in Week 1 and 41 points against Cleveland in Week 2. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has 434 passing yards, 83 rushing yards, and seven total touchdowns. Detroit has enough firepower to go blow-for-blow with Baltimore, as the Lions scored 52 points against the Bears last week. Quarterback Jared Goff threw five touchdown passes, with three of them going to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The model has these teams combining for 55 points, with the Over hitting in 51% of simulations.

Responsible gaming

It's important for bettors to understand responsible gaming and not fall into dangerous habits such as chasing losses. Sportsbooks offer tools such as time and wager limits to help out their users in this regard. Bettors can also use national resources like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous, and 1-800-GAMBLER.