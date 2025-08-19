Everything that could go wrong for the 2024 San Francisco 49ers did go wrong, with an incredible number of injuries keeping the team from getting into a rhythm and causing a 6-11 finish for the perennial Super Bowl contender. By the end of the season, the team had lost four running backs, a No. 1 receiver and several players on the offensive and defensive lines. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw came back from an unfortunate injury suffered running onto the field in the previous Super Bowl to play just 34 snaps before getting hurt again. Only 13 players on the roster saw action in all 17 games, while only six started every game.

The 49ers can't help but be healthier in 2025, and that makes a rebound likely, which is reflected in the betting market putting them neck and neck with the Rams in odds to win the NFC West. That said, the team is already expected to be missing two projected starters in Week 1 with receiver Brandon Aiyuk likely to start the season on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from a torn ACL and MCL, while safety Malik Mustapha is also working his way back from an ACL injury.

The team's offseason plan centered around throwing resources at a defense that finished 29th in scoring last year, first bringing back ex-Jets head coach Robert Saleh to run the unit. After signing edge rusher Bryce Huff, the 49ers drafted two potential starters on the defensive line in Mykel Williams and Alfred Collins, which should give perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate Nick Bosa support in the pass rush. Five free-agent signings and two more draft picks were spent addressing the depth in the secondary, while three additions (including a third-round pick) were made at linebacker. If Saleh can bring the group together quickly, an easy schedule and a healthier offense should return the 49ers to contender status.

We're going to take a quick look at the 49ers' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the 49ers in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 San Francisco 49ers season review

Regular season: 6-11 (Last, NFC West)

Playoffs: Missed

Tied for second-most losses by team after Super Bowl loss all-time

29th in scoring defense (second from 2021-23)

Brock Purdy: 6-9 record (17-4 in first two seasons)

22nd straight season the 49ers either missed playoffs or made NFC title game



2025 San Francisco 49ers offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +600 11.5 Under 6 4th, NFC West 2023 +1000 10.5 Over 12 L, Super Bowl 2022 +1600 9.5 Over 13 L, NFC Championship 2021 +1400 10.5 Under 10 L, NFC Championship 2020 +1000 10.5 Under 6 4th, NFC West

Historical betting data via Pro-Football-Reference.

2025 San Francisco 49ers futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 10.5 (-102) 10.5 (-105) 10.5 (+110) 10.5 (-110) Go Under win total 10.5 (-118) 10.5 (-115) 10.5 (-130) 10.5 (-110) Win Super Bowl +2000 +1500 +2000 +1900 Win NFC +850 +800 +950 +900 Win NFC West +165 +160 +150 +155 Make playoffs -180 -200 -210 -205 Miss playoffs +150 +165 +170 +154 Win No. 1 seed +650 +600

+600

Odds subject to change.

2025 Brock Purdy props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +3000 +2800 +3000 +2500 Offensive POY +10000 +10000 +15000 +15000 Most pass yards

+1000 +1300 +1200 Pass yards O/U 3850.5 3800.5 3800.5 3850.5 Pass TDs O/U 24.5 24.5 23.5 24.5

Odds subject to change.

Reasons to back the 49ers

The most obvious boost for the 49ers should come from better injury luck. San Francisco will have to manage McCaffrey, who was arguably the most significant injury a season ago. If the running back can stay healthy, he will singlehandedly power this offense. There will also be some positive regression in close games. Of San Francisco's 11 losses, six were by one possession. If players can stay healthier, that number should tilt more in San Francisco's favor.

The 49ers also catch a break with a last-place schedule due to how competitive the division was. They'll also get the AFC South in the cross-conference schedule, which features three quarterbacks coming off rough 2024 seasons and a rookie. A road game at Tampa Bay appears to be the most difficult non-division contest at the moment.

Reasons to fade the 49ers

This team still has some injury concerns, particularly with McCaffrey and George Kittle. Brandon Aiyuk is going to miss time recovering from an ACL injury. Deebo Samuel is in Washington now. Purdy's big extension means heightened expectations, and the supporting cast will have to grow up quickly to aid a quarterback who was highly inconsistent a year ago. That means Juaun Jennings and Ricky Pearsall have to step into bigger roles right away, and that could have mixed results early. There's a lot of change in the defense, particularly the secondary. Even though the 49ers don't have a hard schedule, this unit will need some time to gel.

This is a tough division for the 49ers. Both the Seahawks and Rams finished with 10 wins a season ago and the Cardinals had eight. None of those teams appear to be taking a major step back, which means even San Francisco being healthier might not matter within the NFC West. Eight NFC teams won 10 or more games a season ago, so getting into the playoffs is going to be challenge even with positive regression.

How to bet the 49ers in 2025

Over 10.5 wins +110 (DraftKings)

Most wins +1200 (DraftKings)

Win NFC +1000 (DraftKings)

Christian McCaffrey Over 925.5 rushing yards -115 (Caesars)

Even with the market projecting a big rebound from the 49ers, I think this is the time to buy. Purdy was 17-4 as a starter before last year's lost season, leading the league in yards per attempt in 2023. McCaffrey is one of the best backs in the league while healthy, and backup Isaac Guerendo averaged five yards per carry last year despite the injuries on the offensive line. The offense will get Aiyuk back at some point as well, and I trust Saleh to fix the defense. The schedule is such that it makes sense to take big swings on the 49ers, either by backing alternate win total Overs or in markets like most wins or best record, and I think there's plenty of value taking them to win the NFC at the DraftKings price.

McCaffrey hitting the Over on his rushing yards will of course come down to him staying healthy, but after he averaged 91.2 yards per game in 2023, he could be in play to top his over/under in 11-12 games. With the schedule being what it is, I believe McCaffrey could average five yards per carry again this year like he did in 2023, and he would just need to stay healthy enough to receive more than 185 rushing attempts in order to get over the number.