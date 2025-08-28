The Chicago Bears entered 2024 with no shortage of hype, especially after taking quarterback Caleb Williams No. 1 overall and receiver Rome Odunze at No. 9, but they largely fell flat on their face, finishing 5-12 after going 4-2 to open the season. Head coach Matt Eberfuls was fired midway through a long 10-game losing streak, which saw the team average a measly 11.8 points per game over that span.

The Bears have hype around them again, this time with new head coach Ben Johnson, who led the Lions' offense the last three years. Johnson was a prize over the last two coaching cycles, and he joins Chicago after leading Detroit to top-five finishes in both yards and points over the last three years and helped revitalize the franchise and quarterback Jared Goff. Additionally, the Lions went 9-8 in Johnson's first year and will hope the Bears take a big step forward like that in 2025.

Johnson has wasted no time making his mark on the Detroit offense, rebuilding the team's interior offensive line with the addition of center Drew Dalman via free agency and trading for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. That trio combined with a quality tackle duo of Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright gives Chicago the makings of a top offensive line, which was a key to Johnson's success in Detroit. To add to the parallels between the two NFC North rivals, the Bears nabbed tight end Colston Loveland 10th overall in this year's draft and then added receiver Luther Burden in the second round. The Bears' offensive talent level is arguably among the NFL's best right now, and if Williams can take a step forward in Year 2, then Chicago could shine in Johnson's first season in the Windy City.

We're going to take a quick look at the Bears' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Bears in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 Chicago Bears season review

Regular season: 5-12 (Last, NFC North)

Playoffs: Missed

10-game losing streak (tied for longest losing streak in a season in team history)

Ranked last in total offense for first time since 2004

Fired head coach Matt Eberflus after 4-8 start



2025 Chicago Bears offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +3500 8.5 Under 5 4th, NFC North 2023 +5000 7.5 Under 7 3rd, NFC North 2022 +14400 6.5 Under 3 4th, NFC North 2021 +6600 7.5 Under 6 3rd, NFC North 2020 +5000 8 Push 8 L, Wild-card round

2025 Chicago Bears futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 8.5 (+115) 8.5 (+118) 8.5 (+115) 7.5 (-125) Go Under win total 8.5 (-140) 8.5 (-140) 8.5 (+130) 7.5 (+105) Win Super Bowl +4000 +4500 +4500 +3500 Win NFC +1800 +2200 +2000 +2000 Win NFC North +525 +550 +550 +550 Make playoffs +165 +195 +160 +198 Miss playoffs -200 -230 -195 -250 Win No. 1 seed +1800 +2200 +2000 +2500

2025 Caleb Williams props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +3000 +3500 +2800 +3700 Offensive POY +6000 +6000 +7500 +10000 Most pass yards +2500 +3000 +2500 +2000 Pass yards O/U 3600.5 3650.5 3650.5 3625.5 Pass TDs O/U 22.5 23.5 23.5 22.5

Reasons to back the Bears

There's definitely some new energy in the organization with the hire of Ben Johnson, who just oversaw one of the best scoring offenses in NFL history. Johnson might have gotten too crazy with trick plays but there's little doubt he's an offensive genius. The Bears might finally have a quarterback throw for more than 4,000 yards in a season. Luther Burden and Colston Loveland add immediate talent on offense, and Rome Odunze should build on his strong close to the 2024 campaign. The offensive line is completely revamped, which should help Caleb Williams make better decisions consistently.

This defense should be improved under Dennis Allen, and the Bears actually ranked 13th in points allowed despite placing 27th in yards in allowed. A big reason for this was takeaways and that should be repeatable under Allen, who has typically been an aggressive coordinator.

Reasons to fade the Bears

There's a lot of optimism and that can sometimes lead to letdowns, especially for this franchise. Williams was inconsistent last year and has to go through a completely new system again, which can lead to more growing pains. There's been a lot of scrutiny about some of his offseason progress, which has sometimes gotten under his skin. Williams holds the key to this offense functioning, and there will be times where he makes bad decisions. If he can rebound from those, the Bears will be in a good spot but if he spirals from them, it'll be another long season.

Having an early bye can be a double-edged sword. For the Bears, the schedule after the bye is tough. Chicago will play seven games against playoff teams from a season ago, while also getting games against the Bengals and 49ers. The Bears already have a tough spot with the NFC North, where all three other teams logged double-digit wins and made the playoffs a year ago.

How to bet the Bears in 2025

Over 8.5 wins +125 (FanDuel)

Make playoffs +195 (Caesars)

Caleb Williams Over 3625.5 passing yards (FanDuel)

Caleb Williams passing yards leader +2500 (DraftKings)

Despite the tough schedule, I'm buying in on the Bears to take a big leap this season. The offense looks like it could challenge to be the best in the league depending on Williams, who should see much better protection up front and will be throwing to an even deeper set of pass-catchers than he did last year. Johnson should be able to win shootouts when he has to, but there's also the potential of the defense to be a top-10 unit as well. Even if they finish as low as 20th, I see this as being a team with 10-win potential who could even challenge for a division title depending on how the uncertainty shakes out across the rest of the division, particular in Detroit with the loss of coordinators and in Minnesota with J.J. McCarthy taking the reins. The +195 price to make the playoffs is one of the better value bets on the board for me.

I also believe Williams could see his numbers shoot through the roof after throwing for 3,541 yards last year. Jared Goff averaged at least 261 yards per game in each of Johnson's three season as offensive coordinator after averaging 231.8 in his first season with Detroit. Williams averaged 208.3 yards per game last year, so if he makes it through an entire season healthy then all he'd have to do is match that is get Over the total of 3625.5. If he misses a few games, he can still get over the number by getting to Goff's level of production per game, and if he can stay healthy while elevating his game, he could challenge to lead the league in passing yards as Johnson doesn't have the same rushing attack to rely on in Chicago as he did in Detroit.