The AFC North put two teams into the playoffs last year, and the Bengals were not one of them. Cincinnati entered the year with high hopes and had outstanding play from quarterback Joe Burrow, but the defense struggled mightily against good teams, resulting in the Bengals finishing 9-8 and missing the postseason for the second year in a row.

Burrow and his star receivers were stellar, and he had an MVP case as he set career-high marks in completions, attempts, yards and touchdowns while guiding the Bengals to the sixth-most points in the league, an even better finish than when Cincy made the Super Bowl back in 2021. But defensively, the Bengals allowed 34 or more points six times, all of which were against playoff teams. This resulted in Lou Anarumo getting let go from his role as defensive coordinator and Zac Taylor turning to former Bengals linebackers coach Al Golden, who most recently called plays for Notre Dame.

The Bengals focused on defense in the draft, using three of their first four picks on that side of the ball. But that was basically the extent of additions to that side of the ball, so Golden will need to get more out of his defensive personnel than Anarumo did. What can help that side of the ball is Burrow throwing to star receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

We're going to take a quick look at the Bengals' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Bengals in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 Cincinnati Bengals season review

Regular season: 9-8 (Third, AFC North)

Playoffs: Missed

Won final five games after 4-8 start

Most points per game in losses (27.8) in NFL history (min. 5 losses)

Joe Burrow: Third QB all-time to miss playoffs in season with 40+ pass TD

Ja'Marr Chase: Fifth player since 1970 with receiving triple crown

First team in NFL history with NFL leader in pass yards (Burrow), receiving yds (Chase) and sacks (Trey Hendrickson)



2025 Cincinnati Bengals offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +1300 10.5 Under 9 3rd, AFC North 2023 +1000 11.5 Under 9 4th, AFC North 2022 +2080 9.5 Over 12 L, AFC Championship 2021 +15000 6.5 Over 10 L, Super Bowl 2020 +20000 5.5 Under 4 4th, AFC North

2025 Cincinnati Bengals futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 9.5 (-120) 10.5 (+155) 9.5 (-105) 9.5 (-115) Go Under win total 9.5 (+100) 10.5 (-190) 9.5 (-115) 9.5 (-105) Win Super Bowl +2000 +2000 +2200 +2200 Win AFC +1000 +900 +1100 +1100 Win AFC North +260 +280 +280 +260 Make playoffs -145 -140 -150 -148 Miss playoffs +120 +120 +115 +120 Win No. 1 seed +1200 +900 +1400 +1200

2025 Joe Burrow props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +600 +600 +650 +600 Offensive POY +5000 +4000 +5000 +6000 Most pass yards +450 +525 +475 +500 Pass yards O/U 4200.5 4200.5 4150.5 4225.5 Pass TDs O/U 33.5 33.5 33.5 33.5

Reasons to back the Bengals

The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, and the Bengals have a great one in Burrow. It also helps that he throws to Chase and Higgins, one of the bets WR duos in the NFL. Even with rushing offenses making a resurgence last year and the Bengals getting a breakout season from Chase Brown, passing is generally the way to win in today's NFL. Burrow, Chase and Higgins make up one of the scarier passing corps in the league. That success can help cover up a poor defense, and you can make a case that the Bengals were unlucky to miss the postseason last year. Per CBS Research, the Bengals had the most points per game in losses (27.8) in NFL history for teams that lost at least five games.

Defense is the biggest question mark, and it's still unclear whether the team will have star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, of if he'll be traded before the season. If he's back in the fold, the team should see some positive regression on that side of the ball, so if the offense remains elite, the Bengals are in a good spot to win 10 games and make the postseason. Golden has worked with Taylor before, which should help his transition to serving as the team's new defensive coordinator. The rest of the AFC could also be well set up for the Bengals to make the playoffs with potentially just one playoff team in each of the AFC East and AFC South and the Steelers possibly taking a step back.

Reasons to fade the Bengals

The Bengals have three superstars in Burrow, Chase and edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, but the latter is in the midst of a contract dispute and may get traded or even sit out of games. Whether he plays or not, Cincinnati has a top-heavy roster and the offensive line remains a massive question mark. Additionally, the defense really didn't add much in the offseason outside of the draft. Add in the question mark that is Hendrickson's status and there's not much reason to be optimistic about that side of the football.

With the Bengals having a top-heavy roster, Burrow and Chase and other star players will need to stay healthy as it's doubtful the rest of the roster can pick up the slack if they miss time. It's also more than fair to question where this team can improve upon after a 9-8 finish last year. Burrow and Chase can't play much better than they did, and the defense is worse if Hendrickson isn't playing. It appears the only potential starters brought in as free agents are guard Lucas Patrick and defensive lineman T.J. Slaton, neither being needle-movers at their respective positions. The draft brought Shemar Stewart to help up front, but he's seen as a project piece and missed valuable offseason practices due to a contract dispute.

How to bet the Bengals in 2025

Under 10.5 wins -190 (Caesars)

Ja'Marr Chase Offensive Player of the Year +1000 (BetMGM)

I thought I was going to love the Bengals coming into this year with how good their offense is, but after digging into their roster I don't see how this team is any better than the one that was 14-13 with Burrow under center the last two years. It's great that they were able to lock up both starting receivers long-term, but it seems like the rest of the roster beyond the top 6-8 players is screaming for improvement that hasn't come. This feels to me like a 10-win team if everyone stays healthy, with the potential to crater if multiple stars go missing for several weeks due to injuries.

But on the positive end, I think there's value in backing Chase to win Offensive Player of the Year. By all accounts, the season he had in leading the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns would've typically made him the favorite to win the award, but he only finished third due to Saquon Barkley's incredible season and there being two QBs worthy of being MVP. If you think the Bengals offense will continue firing on all cylinders, Chase should have a similar season in 2025 and voters will feel like they owe him one after his remarkable 2024 went under the radar in awards voting.