After the failed Russell Wilson experiment, the Denver Broncos began 2024 with a rookie quarterback in Bo Nix, who the team selected with the 12th overall pick in last year's draft. Many saw it as a reach, even with Nix being the sixth quarterback taken. But Sean Payton saw Nix as an ideal fit for his system, and after a rough stretch to open his career, Nix flourished and led Denver to the postseason while finishing 10th in scoring, including six games with 30 or more points scored. Nix completed 66% of his passes with 29 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.

The AFC West runs through Kansas City, and if Nix and Co. want to take the division crown from the Chiefs, the Broncos will need Nix to avoid the dreaded sophomore slump that's plagued so many young quarterbacks over the years, such as Houston's C.J. Stroud last year. What helps the Broncos is two big upgrades on offense in tight end Evan Engram, who can serve as a legitimate No. 2 passing threat next to Courtland Sutton. The other move? Revamping the running back room by drafting RJ Harvey and signing J.K. Dobbins. Those two should help a team that finished just 21st in yards per carry despite Denver possessing an elite offensive line.

A big key for the Broncos is continuing to dominate on defense. Denver finished third in scoring defense last year after finishing 27th year prior. This came despite the team having the same defensive coordinator and basically the same personnel. All the key stars return, and Denver added two notable veterans from San Francisco in Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga. If Greenlaw can stay healthy and Hufanga returns to his 2022-23 form, both should help the defense tremendously. Denver also added a playmaker to the secondary in first-round pick Jahdae Barron, which should give reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II some help on the perimeter at cornerback. The additions give the Broncos just as good a chance to have the best defense in the league.

We're going to take a quick look at the Broncos' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Broncos in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 Denver Broncos season review

Regular season: 10-7 (Third, AFC West)

Playoffs: L, Wild Card Round at Bills 31-7

Snapped longest playoff drought all-time (eight seasons) after Super Bowl win

Bo Nix: First rookie QB to start a playoff game in franchise history

No. 3 scoring defense after ranking 27th last season (franchise-record 63 sacks)



2025 Denver Broncos offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +15000 5.5 Over 10 L, Wild card round 2023 +4500 8.5 Under 8 2nd, AFC West 2022 +1680 10.5 Under 5 4th, AFC West 2021 +5000 9 Under 7 4th, AFC West 2020 +4000 7.5 Under 5 4th, AFC West

Historical betting data via Pro-Football-Reference.

2025 Denver Broncos futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 9.5 (-120) 9.5 (-130) 10.5 (+120) 9.5 (-105) Go Under win total 9.5 (+100) 9.5 (+110) 10.5 (+115) 9.5 (-115) Win Super Bowl +2500 +3000 +2200 +2200 Win AFC +1400 +1400 +1100 +1200 Win AFC West +450 +325 +290 +300 Make playoffs -140 -135 -165 -132 Miss playoffs +115 +115 +135 +108 Win No. 1 seed +1200 +1100 +1000 +1200

Odds subject to change.

2025 Bo Nix props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +5000 +6000 +3500 +6000 Offensive POY +15000 +12500 +10000 +15000 Most pass yards +3000 +4000 +4000 +3500 Pass yards O/U 3500.5 3475.5 3550.5 3500.5 Pass TDs O/U 24.5 24.5 24.5 24.5

Odds subject to change.

Reasons to back the Broncos

Nix took after struggling for the first few games, throwing 19 of his 29 touchdowns over the final seven weeks. With a full offseason and not a lot of turnover on the offense, this could be his breakout season. The Broncos locked up Courtland Sutton as the team's top receiver and Marvin Mims Jr. emerged late in the year, creating a solid tandem on the boundary. Evan Engram and a revamped backfield should help this offense move the ball consistently. The defense is one of the best in the league, ranking seventh in yards allowed and third in points allowed per game. That unit features reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain, and the additions of Greenlaw and Hufanga only add more athleticism and playmaking to that group.

Aside from having a late bye, the Broncos could start the season fast thanks to the schedule. Only two of their first eight games are against playoff teams from a year ago, and seven of their first 11 games are at home. They have some tough road trips to Houston, Philadelphia and Washington but they also get Green Bay and Cincinnati at home.

Reasons to fade the Broncos

Even though Nix was able to take the team to the playoffs and reward Sean Payton's faith in him, he did not acquit himself well against top competition. The Broncos were 5-5 before rattling off five wins in their last seven games, one of which was against Kansas City's backups because the Chiefs had secured the No. 1 seed. The other four wins came against the Falcons, Raiders, Colts and Browns. None of those teams made the playoffs last year. Only two of Denver's wins, if we count the Chiefs game in Week 18, came against playoff teams last year. That's something this team has to overcome, even if the roster is undoubtedly one of the most well-rounded in the league. And getting over that hurdle starts with Nix. In wins, he had 20 touchdowns and five interceptions with a 101.3 rating. In losses, he had nine touchdowns and seven interceptions with a 82.7 rating.

How to bet the Broncos in 2025

Over 9.5 wins +110 (FanDuel)

Make playoffs -115 (FanDuel)

Bo Nix MVP +7500 (FanDuel)

I'm buying on the Broncos in 2025. They finished seventh in point differential in the entire league last year, third in the AFC behind only the Bills and Ravens. Their 10-7 record was far from a fluke and probably should've been even better. They have a future Hall of Fame coach in Sean Payton, an offensive line that's one of the best in football and is enjoying maximum continuity this offseason, and a defense that led the league in sacks last year by a wide margin and may have gotten better in other areas. If Payton can get an improved season from Bo Nix in Year 2, this team could crash the AFC playoff party and challenge for a Super Bowl berth, and with Payton's history, there's no reason to think he's not up to the task.

Speaking of Nix, we have seen players like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson take a Year 2 leap en route to an MVP award and placement in the top tier of quarterbacks in the NFL. Nix could be the next in line despite his unassuming draft status (remember that Mahomes was the 10th overall pick and Jackson lasted until the end of Round 1; neither was considered to have the ceilings they eventually displayed). Nix saw a clear jump in play from his first seven games, where he had a 5:5 TD:INT ratio and completed 61.2% of his passes, to his last 10 games, where he played at a pace of 4,299 yards, 41 TDs and 12 INTs with a 69.7% completion rate. If Payton cleans up those interceptions, those are MVP-caliber numbers, and I'd be willing to sprinkle a small bet on Nix winning the award in a shocker.