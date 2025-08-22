The Cleveland Browns made one of the worst trades in NFL history three years ago, trading three first-round picks, one third-round picks and two fourth-round picks to Houston for for quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was dealing with multiple sexual assault lawsuits (at the time, he'd just avoided a criminal indictment). The team then handed Watson a fully-guaranteed $230 million deal over five years. Watson had missed all of 2021 due to these allegations and was then suspended 11 games to start 2022, his first year in Cleveland.

The decision has backfired tremendously, even from just an on-field perspective. Watson has never looked like the guy he was in Houston, and he's played seven games of fewer each of his first three years in Cleveland due to either suspension or injury. For that $230 million, the Browns got a 9-10 record, 177.1 passing yards per game and a 19-12 touchdown to interception ration. Watson is hurt again and is taking up roughly 13% of the team's cap, and the Browns are now expected to start veteran Joe Flacco in a quarterback room that also features first-round bust Kenny Pickett and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Between that quarterback situation and seeing the defense go from among the game's best in 2023 to finishing near the bottom of points allowed in 2024, there's a reason expectations are as low as can be for the Browns in 2025. Their sights appear set for the 2026 NFL Draft after Cleveland passed up the opportunity to draft Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall, instead trading down to pick up extra draft capital for the future. Head coach Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry were signed to extensions prior to the 2024 season, so they presumably will be in charge of rebuilding the team regardless of what happens this year.

We're going to take a quick look at the Browns' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Browns in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 Cleveland Browns season review

Regular season: 3-14 (Last, AFC North)

Playoffs: Missed

Deshaun Watson: Tore Achilles in Week 7 and again during rehab process

Myles Garrett: First player all-time with 14-plus sacks in four straight seasons (active streak)



2025 Cleveland Browns offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +4000 8.5 Under 3 4th, AFC North 2023 +3500 9.5 Over 11 L, Wild card round 2022 +3700 8.5 Under 7 4th, AFC North 2021 +1600 10.5 Under 8 3rd, AFC North 2020 +5000 8.5 Over 11 L, Divisional round

2025 Cleveland Browns futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 5.5 (+125) 5.5 (+118) 4.5 (-145) 4.5 (-140) Go Under win total 5.5 (-150) 5.5 (-150) 4.5 (+120) 4.5 (+120) Win Super Bowl +30000 +30000 +30000 +40000 Win AFC +12500 +12500 +12000 +15000 Win AFC North +3300 +3500 +4000 +3500 Make playoffs +700 +800 +850 +880 Miss playoffs -1100 -1400 -1600 -1800 Win No. 1 seed +20000 +20000 +30000 +20000

2025 Myles Garrett props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +20000 +20000 +15000 +20000 Defensive POY +850 +700 +850 +850 Sacks O/U 14.5 12.5

12.25

Reasons to back the Browns

It's hard to believe now but the Browns actually won four straight games with Flacco at the helm in 2023 en route to an 11-6 finish. While Flacco was always going to eventually come back to Earth, there's reason to think he can orchestrate a competent offense early in the season where the Browns can catch a few opponents off guard. Cleveland's defense might have slipped a bit over the last season but the talent is still there, and Garrett can wreck even the best offenses singlehandedly.

The organization does have some continuity with general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski locked into extensions, so there won't be any distractions on that front if Cleveland does start losing games. The Browns should be able to play freely and that could lead to a better performance than many expect.

Reasons to fade the Browns

Where to start? In addition to the circus that is Cleveland's quarterback room, the team's second-round pick, running back Quinshon Judkins, was arrested due to an alleged domestic violence incident. The vibes just seem incredibly off, so much so that the talent level simply doesn't matter. And it's not like Cleveland has a high talent floor, either. Garrett is among the game's best players, but he's just one man on a defense that was really bad in 2024. Flacco is two years older than he was when he helped lead the Browns to the playoffs, and he'll be looking over his shoulder as the team has two rookie QBs, one of whom carries a ton of hype around him due to his last name. Stefanski is a very good coach and has some job security, but it's not hard to see him being pressured into starting Sanders or Gabriel if the season is a lost one as expected.

There's a strong possibility that move comes after the bye. The Browns face four playoff teams from a year ago in the first five games and the lone non-playoff team is the Bengals, who hope to get back to the postseason. They've also playoff hopefuls in the Steelers and Dolphins before closing out a brutal seven-week stretch with the upstart Patriots. Cleveland is unlikely to be favored in any of these games and it's not out of the realm of possibilities they have zero or one win entering the bye.

How to bet the Browns in 2025

Under 5.5 wins -150 (Caesars)

Myles Garrett Over 12.5 sacks -115 (Caesars)

The Browns have one of the toughest schedules in the league and probably the toughest through the first six weeks of the year. Even if they avoid an 0-6 start, they'll probably need two wins against the AFC East and three against the Raiders (road), Titans (home), Bears (road) and Steelers (home) to get to six wins. I like taking the Under on their win total at 5.5 wins without having to lay too much juice, and for anyone thinking about playing the positive case for Cleveland, I would consider just playing their Week 1 money line at home against the Bengals, a win they'll almost certainly need to reach the Over.

Despite the dismal season for the team, Myles Garrett led the league in tackles for loss while finishing with 14 sacks. In every season where he's played at least 15 games he's recorded at least 13.5 sacks, so I believe it'll take a significant injury for him not to reach that number in 2025. He's proven durable in recent years, only missing two games over the last four seasons, so it's a risk I'd be willing to take.