Three offseasons ago, the Cleveland Browns made arguably one of the worst decisions in NFL history, a move so notably bad it has its own Wikipedia page. The Deshaun Watson trade sent three first-round picks, one third-round pick and two fourth-round picks to Houston in exchange for a quarterback dealing with multiple sexual assault lawsuits (but who had just avoided a criminal indictment) and gave Watson a fully-guaranteed $230 million deal spanning five years. At the time, Watson had missed the entire 2021 season while dealing with the allegations, and he was eventually suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 season.

Watson played no more than seven games in each of his three seasons as the Browns' starting quarterback, due first to the suspension, then to back-to-back seasons cut short due to injury. For $230 million guaranteed, the Browns received a 9-10 record, 177.1 passing yards per game and a 19:12 TD:INT ratio. Now with Watson taking up almost 13% of the team's cap, the Browns are forced to go cheap to find a 2025 starter amongst a group of Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

With that quarterback situation and a defense that went from potentially top-tier in recent years to finishing 27th in points allowed in 2024, it's no wonder expectations are in the basement for the 2025 Browns. They're the favorites at DraftKings to have the fewest wins this season for good reason. Sights appear set for the 2026 NFL Draft after Cleveland passed up the opportunity to draft Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall, instead trading down to pick up extra draft capital for the future. Head coach Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry were signed to extensions prior to the 2024 season, so presumably they will be in charge of rebuilding the team regardless of what happens this year.

We're going to take a quick look at the Browns' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Browns in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 Cleveland Browns season review

Regular season: 3-14 (Last, AFC North)

Playoffs: Missed

Deshaun Watson: Tore Achilles in Week 7 and again during rehab process

Myles Garrett: First player all-time with 14-plus sacks in four straight seasons (active streak)



2025 Cleveland Browns offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +4000 8.5 Under 3 4th, AFC North 2023 +3500 9.5 Over 11 L, Wild card round 2022 +3700 8.5 Under 7 4th, AFC North 2021 +1600 10.5 Under 8 3rd, AFC North 2020 +5000 8.5 Over 11 L, Divisional round

Historical betting data via Pro-Football-Reference.

2025 Cleveland Browns futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 5.5 (+125) 5.5 (+120) 5.5 (+115) 5.5 (+120) Go Under win total 5.5 (+145) 5.5 (-150) 5.5 (+135) 5.5 (+125) Win Super Bowl +30000 +22500 +30000 +40000 Win AFC +12500 +11000 +12000 +15000 Win AFC North +3000 +3500 +3500 +3300 Make playoffs +700 +800 +850 +920 Miss playoffs -1100 -1400 -1600 -1800 Win No. 1 seed +20000 +20000 +30000 +21000

Odds subject to change.

2025 Myles Garrett props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +20000 +20000 +15000 +20000 Defensive POY +700 +700 +850 +850 Sacks O/U 14.5 12.5





Odds subject to change.

Reasons to back the Browns

It's hard to believe now but the Browns actually won four straight games with Flacco at the helm in 2023 en route to an 11-6 finish. While Flacco was always going to eventually come back to Earth, there's reason to think he can orchestrate a competent offense early in the season where the Browns can catch a few opponents off guard. Cleveland's defense might have slipped a bit over the last season but the talent is still there, and Garrett can wreck even the best offenses singlehandedly.

The organization does have some continuity with general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski locked into extensions, so there won't be any distractions on that front if Cleveland does start losing games. The Browns should be able to play freely and that could lead to a better performance than many expect.

Reasons to fade the Browns

There are so many things wrong in Cleveland. Quinshon Judkins' arrest due to a alleged domestic violence incident only further muddies the waters. The vibes are just off here, so the talent level doesn't matter. And it's not like the Browns have a high floor when it comes to talent. Garrett is brilliant but he's only one man on a defense that dropped off considerably from its 2023 levels in 2024. Flacco is two years older and has to fend off some hungry rookies, including one who carries a lot more hype around him due to his last name. Stefanski is a good coach and has some security but he's going to eventually be pressured into playing either Sanders or Gabriel if the season is lost.

There's a strong possibility that move comes after the bye. The Browns face four playoff teams from a year ago in the first five games and the lone non-playoff team is the Bengals, who hope to get back to the postseason. They've also playoff hopefuls in the Steelers and Dolphins before closing out a brutal seven-week stretch with the upstart Patriots. Cleveland is unlikely to be favored in any of these games and it's not out of the realm of possibilities they have zero or one win entering the bye.

How to bet the Browns in 2025

Under 5.5 wins -125 (Caesars)

Myles Garrett Over 12.5 sacks -115 (Caesars)

The Browns have one of the toughest schedules in the league and probably the toughest through the first six weeks of the year. Even if they avoid an 0-6 start, they'll probably need two wins against the AFC East and three against the Raiders (road), Titans (home), Bears (road) and Steelers (home) to get to six wins. I like taking the Under on their win total at 5.5 wins without having to lay too much juice, and for anyone thinking about playing the positive case for Cleveland, I would consider just playing their Week 1 money line at home against the Bengals, a win they'll almost certainly need to reach the Over.

Despite the dismal season for the team, Myles Garrett led the league in tackles for loss while finishing with 14 sacks. In every season where he's played at least 15 games he's recorded at least 13.5 sacks, so I believe it'll take a significant injury for him not to reach that number in 2025. He's proven durable in recent years, only missing two games over the last four seasons, so it's a risk I'd be willing to take.