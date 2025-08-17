The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been the cream of the crop in the NFC South of late, winning the division four straight years since their title run in Tom Brady's first season with the team. The last two NFC South crowns came with former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield leading the charge. He led the league in interceptions thrown last year, but he also completed 71.4% of his passes and threw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns while leading the Bucs to a fourth-ranked scoring offense. Mayfield's resurgence in Tampa Bay has resulted in both of his last two offensive coordinators getting head coaching jobs.

After such a successful offensive season, the Bucs made few changes to that side of the ball, but they did notably use their first round pick on Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka. Despite signing Chris Godwin to an extension this offseason and rookie Jalen McMillan impressing after Godwin was lost for the season due to an ankle injury, the Bucs added another piece to a group that still features perennial 1,000-yard receiver Mike Evans. While Tampa's receiving depth is the envy of much of the league, and they also have a deep running back room, their offensive line will be tested early as stud left tackle Tristan Wirfs underwent knee surgery in July, making him likely to open the season on the physically unable to perform list.

Perhaps in retrospect, the Wirfs injury is an indication the Bucs should've been busier in an offseason where they only added four new players outside of draft picks, with punter Riley Dixon getting the second-biggest deal among their new additions. The one notable name of the group is Haason Reddick, but he's coming off essentially a lost season after a contract dispute with the Jets led to him starting just two games and tallying one sack all season. The Bucs will hope he's in for a rebound year as he replaces former first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka in the team's pass rush.

We're going to take a quick look at the Buccaneers' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Buccaneers in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers season review

Regular season: 10-7 (NFC South champs)

Playoffs: Lost to Commanders in Wild Card Round 23-20

Made playoffs for fifth straight season (longest active streak by NFC team)

First team ever to start 4-6 and reach playoffs in consecutive seasons

Second-fewest points per game allowed (17) in NFL in final seven games (fifth-most prior, 26)

Baker Mayfield: Fourth season with 70% completion percentage and 40+ passing TD in NFL history

Mike Evans: 11th straight season with 1,000+ rec yards (tied Jerry Rice for NFL record)



2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +8000 7.5 Over 10 L, Wild-card round 2023 +10000 6.5 Over 9 L, Divisional round 2022 +780 11.5 Under 8 L, Wild-card round 2021 +700 12 Over 13 L, Divisional round 2020 +1000 9.5 Over 11 W, Super Bowl

2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 9.5 (-105) 9.5 (-105) 9.5 (-105) 9.5 (+100) Go Under win total 9.5 (-115) 9.5 (-115) 9.5 (-115) 9.5 (-120) Win Super Bowl +3000 +3500 +2800 +2500 Win NFC +1700 +1300 +1300 +1200 Win NFC South +100 +100 -110 +100 Make playoffs -165 -165 -170 -158 Miss playoffs +140 +135 +140 +128 Win No. 1 seed +900 +900

+1100

2025 Baker Mayfield props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +3000 +3300 +2500 +2500 Offensive POY +10000 +10000 +7500 +15000 Most pass yards

+1000 +1200 +1200 Pass yards O/U 3800.5 3800.5 3800.5 3825.5 Pass TDs O/U 28.5 29.5 29.5 30.5

Reasons to back the Buccaneers

Tampa Bay isn't going to face much resistance in the division, which means the Bucs can likely bank being favored in at least six games this season. They've won the division four straight times and are positioned well to make it five in a row in 2025. Mayfield has thrown the most touchdown passes in the league over the last two seasons and there's little reason to believe he won't keep throwing the ball a lot in 2025, especially after Tampa Bay added another receiver in the first round. The offense has become one of the best in the league, ranking third in yards per game in fourth in points per game in 2024. Even with the defense slipping a bit from its 2020 and 2021 levels, Mayfield and company can do enough to at least ensure a fifth straight division title.

The Bucs have held up well against the best of the rest, beating the Lions and eventual Super Bowl champions Eagles last season and losing to the Chiefs in overtime. There have been some surprising losses, like a 26-24 setback against the Cowboys who were without Dak Prescott, but this team has largely acquitted itself when facing top competition. At some point, you have to think the Bucs break through the wall in the postseason.

Reasons to fade the Buccaneers

Wirfs' injury is going to leave a big hole in the offensive line to start the season, and that unit has undergone some changes in the offseason in terms of depth. The Bucs will need some time for that unit to gel, which could slow down the offense slightly out of the gate. The defensive decline under Bowles has been surprising, especially since Tampa Bay was amazing on that side of the ball for most of his tenure. The Bucs haven't been the worst defense in the league but they've slipped from being a top unit to near the middle of the pack. That's enough to move the needle against the best teams, which tends to give the Bucs problems in the playoffs. Tampa Bay has not advanced past the Divisional Round in each of the last four seasons.

Given some of the concerns for Tampa Bay early in the season, the schedule might actually not be that favorable. The Buccaneers have five road games in the first eight weeks, and two of the three home games are against the Eagles and 49ers. Tampa Bay was 4-6 at one point last year before rallying so this team has shown it can recover before, but that's not a sustainable formula.

How to bet the Buccaneers in 2025

Win NFC South +110 (FanDuel)

Mike Evans Over 7.5 receiving touchdowns -110 (DraftKings)

I don't know how much upside the Bucs have to make a run at a big win total, but I look at the rest of the division and don't have a lot of confidence in the Falcons or Panthers putting up much of a challenge. They have similar odds to go Over 9.5 wins as they do to win the division, but they've shown the last few years the latter is the much easier feat to accomplish of the two, and that's where I would look to play them. If you want to make a sprinkle on more of a longshot play, many books offer "stage of elimination" props on teams, and I think backing the Bucs at +250 to lose in the Wild Card Round looks solid.

Evans barely made it across the finish line for his 11th straight 1,000-yard season, and with this being his age-32 season and the team drafting a receiver in the first round, I don't want to bet on him to make it 12 straight. But I do think he'll remain a massive part of the red zone offense after catching at least 11 touchdowns for the fourth time in the last five years despite missing three games. Even if Evans is losing a step as he enters his age-32 season, he's not losing any inches on a 6-foot-5 frame that gives him an advantage close to the goal line.