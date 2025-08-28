The Washington Commanders used the No. 2 pick on quarterback Jayden Daniels last year and were quickly rewarded for the selection as the team doubled its 2023 win total, made the postseason and had a run to the NFC Championship Game. Danuels had one of the best seasons by a rookie quarterback in NFL history, and he certainly looks the part of a franchise quarterback and one of the best signal-callers in the NFL.

The offense appears to be in good hands with Daniels under center, Terry McLaurin locked up with a new extension and receiver Deebo Samuel and left tackle Laremy Tunsil joining the fray. Defensively, the Commanders focused on improving their run defense after ranking 28th in yards per rush allowed and allowing seven rushing scores in the NFC title game. The Commanders signed four new defensive linemen in free agency, most notably Javon Kinlaw to a three-year, $45 million deal. They also signed Von Miller ahead of training camp.

If Daniels can avoid the dreaded sophomore slump that's impacted many quarterbacks in the past, the Commanders should have one of the best offenses in the NFL. The team's overall ceiling will be tied to the defense. Dan Quinn's defenses in Dallas finished top seven in scoring in all three of his seasons with the Cowboys, but he only had one defense finish higher than 14th in his years in Atlanta. Pushing beyond that level could be what this team needs to reach the Super Bowl.

We're going to take a quick look at the Commanders' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Commanders in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 Washington Commanders season review

Regular season: 12-5 (Second, NFC East)

Playoffs: Lost NFC Championship at Eagles 55-23

Second team ever to go from 13-loss season to 13-win season, including playoffs (1998-99 Colts)

Won first playoff game since 2005 and reached first NFC Championship Game since 1991

Jayden Daniels: One of two QBs all-time with 4,000 pass yards and 1,000 rush yards in a season, including playoffs (2024 Lamar Jackson)



2025 Washington Commanders offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +15000 6.5 Over 12 L, NFC Champ 2023 +8000 6.5 Under 4 4th, NFC East 2022 +7600 7.5 Over 8 4th, NFC East 2021 +4000 8.5 Under 7 3rd, NFC East 2020 +30000 5 Over 7 L, Wild-card round

Historical betting data via Pro-Football-Reference.

2025 Washington Commanders futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 9.5 (-118) 9.5 (-125) 9.5 (-110) 9.5 (-110) Go Under win total 9.5 (-102) 9.5 (+105) 9.5 (-110) 9.5 (-110) Win Super Bowl +1800 +2000 +1900 +2000 Win NFC +900 +950 +900 +1000 Win NFC East +225 +240 +220 +220 Make playoffs -140 -145 -160 -122 Miss playoffs +115 +122 +130 +100 Win No. 1 seed +800 +750 +800 +1000

Odds subject to change.

2025 Jayden Daniels props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +900 +900 +850 +1000 Offensive POY +4000 +2200 +4000 +5000 Most pass yards +5000 +3000 +5000 +3500 Pass yards O/U 3400.5 3400.5 3450.5 3425.5 Pass TDs O/U 23.5 23.5 23.5 24.5 Rush yards O/U 725.5 700.5 675.5 675.5 Rush TDs O/U



5.5 5.5

Odds subject to change.

Reasons to back the Commanders

Everything starts and ends with Daniels, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year. The quarterback managed to stay healthy and delivered some signature moments in his first season in Washington, which ended with a surprising NFC Championship Game berth. The Commanders are set to take advantage of Daniels being on his rookie deal, adding Samuel to the offense and Javon Kinlaw to the defense. Look for improvements from Luke McCaffrey and Ben Sinnott, who were barely rotated in last season.

The schedule sets up well, with four of the first six games coming against teams that did not make the playoffs a year ago. The division is tough but the Commanders get several big-time opponents (Seahawks, Lions, Broncos) at home. As long as Daniels can stay healthy, Washington will be in the playoff mix and should build on last season's success.

Reasons to fade the Commanders

Offensively, what will the run game look like? The team returns Austin Ekeler and Chris Rodriguez and drafted Jacory Croskey-Merritt, but they traded Brian Robinson to San Francisco. Daniels adds a running element with his game, but the team's running back room is a bit of an unknown at this point.

Defensively, the Commanders must improve against the run, especially after a horrific showing in the NFC Championship Game. The defense was in the middle of the league in terms of total yards and points allowed, but that unit struggled against the run and didn't force many turnovers.

The big question for Washington will be if the Commanders can replicate their success in close games. They won their last four games on effectively the last play, which is an extremely rare feat. Washington went 5-0 in games that came down to the wire. If even two or three of those games don't go the Commanders' way, they may find themselves in a crowded NFC Wild Card picture.

How to bet the Commanders in 2025

Miss playoffs +130 (DraftKings)

Terry McLaurin Over 980.5 receiving yards -110 (BetMGM)

I see the Commanders as a tough team to play or fade in the futures markets this season. Jayden Daniels has the potential to carry the team to 10 wins if the talent we saw last year was real, but he's going to see a leap in the quality of defenses he faces this year after Washington got to play a last-place schedule in 2024. Since I have them right around 9-10 wins, my best team future is going to be to miss the playoffs at the juicy +130 price at DraftKings, with the thinking that the NFC North and NFC West are so deep that some trio from a pool of the Lions, Packers, Vikings, Bears, Rams, 49ers, Cardinals and Seahawks could take up all the wild card spots and leave Washington needing a division title to make the postseason. If you'd prefer to make a positive play on the Commanders, I'd recommend just going for the big payout of a division winner play and hoping the Eagles' schedule is the deciding factor.

Terry McLaurin has topped 1,000 receiving yards in five straight seasons, and the only reason he didn't do so as a rookie was that he played in just 14 games, though his per-game average that year was almost identical to his career average. His role as the team's No. 1 receiver is secure, and he's playing with the best quarterback of his career. McLaurin got to 1,096 yards despite five games where he didn't post more than 22 yards, including in each of the first two weeks of the season as Daniels acclimated to the NFL. Take out those five games, and McLaurin had at least 50 yards in the team's other 15 games (including playoffs), though his biggest spike week was still only 125 yards. All that is to say that he has the potential for higher highs this year and should sail over this number if those five duds turn into 35-50 yard outings this season. I'm not worried at all about Deebo Samuel stealing targets from McLaurin, as Washington lost 75 receptions between Dyami Brown and Olamide Zaccheaus this offseason, while Samuel has topped 60 catches just once in his career.