Things took a big turn for the worse last season for the Dallas Cowboys. After three 12-5 seasons in a row, the Cowboys went 7-10 as Dak Prescott got hurt and played in just eight games and Dallas' rushing attack ranked 30th in yards per attempt and 32nd in rushing touchdowns. The Cowboys' defense also took a big step back, allowing the second-most points in the entire NFL and finding almost no success besides star pass rusher Micah Parsons. Now, the team has a new head coach in Brian Schottenheimer, who served as offensive coordinator under previous head coach Mike McCarthy.

In Schottenheimer's first season in Dallas in 2023, the Cowboys led the league in scoring, and Schottenheimer's previous three-year run in Seattle also resulted in three top-10 scoring offenses. Schottenheimer offenses prior to last year have typically leaned on a strong running game, and the Cowboys made several moves to try to reclaim that identity for 2025.

After leaning on Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys signed Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders and used two Day 3 draft picks in Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah. While none of those names will move the needle for Dallas' fanbase, that group should be able to take pressure off the passing game and help Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and trade acquisition George Pickens.

We're going to take a quick look at the Cowboys' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Cowboys in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 Dallas Cowboys season review

Regular season: 7-10 (Third, NFC East)

Playoffs: Missed

7-10 record after three straight 12-5 seasons

Dak Prescott: 3-5 record, 11 TDs, 8 INTs (missed final nine games with torn hamstring)

Fewest PPG (20.6) in a season since 2015

28th in total defense (worst since 2013)

2025 Dallas Cowboys offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +2000 10 Under 7 3rd, NFC East 2023 +1400 9.5 Over 12 L, Wild card round 2022 +1960 10.5 Over 12 L, Divisional round 2021 +3000 9 Over 12 L, Wild card round 2020 +1200 10 Under 6 3rd, NFC East

2025 Dallas Cowboys futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 7.5 (-120) 7.5 (-125) 7.5 (-140) 7.5 (-125) Go Under win total 7.5 (+100) 7.5 (+105) 7.5 (+115) 7.5 (+105) Win Super Bowl +5000 +5000 +5500 +4500 Win NFC +2000 +2500 +2500 +2200 Win NFC East +675 +625 +650 +500 Make playoffs +175 +190 +170 +186 Miss playoffs -210 -240 -210 -235 Win No. 1 seed +3000 +3500 +2200 +2500

2025 Dak Prescott props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +3000 +2800 +3000 +4000 Offensive POY +10000 +10000 +10000 +15000 Most pass yards +800 +900 +850 +900 Pass yards O/U 3875.5 3900.5 3900.5 3875.5 Pass TDs O/U 26.5 25.5 26.5 26.5

Reasons to back the Cowboys

It's easy to forget Prescott led the league in passing touchdowns in 2023 and finished second in MVP voting that year. When healthy, the Cowboys quarterback is capable of leading one of the most dynamic offenses in the league. Lamb remains one of the NFL's best receivers and could see more favorable matchups with Pickens lined up next to him. Pickens himself should benefit from a change of scenery. The Dallas running back room should provide more of a boost as well, and the offensive line remains solid with first-round pick Tyler Booker likely making an immediate impact.

The schedule actually sets up nicely for Dallas to find its footing under Schottenheimer as the new head coach. There's a tough opener against the defending champions Eagles but four of the next five games are against teams that did not make the playoffs in 2024. The Cowboys also get home games against Washington and Arizona in the first half of the season. Aside from a five-game stretch from late November to mid December, there's not a tough spot on this schedule.

Reasons to fade the Cowboys

Defensively, the Cowboys are going to be without some big names, at least early on. Both Trevon Diggs and Demarvion Overshown are expected to miss time at the start of the year, while Parsons has yet to receive a new contract or a trade after he requested one earlier this offseason. Those three are arguably Dallas' best defenders, and this is a unit that really can't afford to be without top-end talent after a horrific 2024 campaign.

Schottenheimer is also getting his first taste of being a head coach, and his offensive units have never been the cream of the crop in the NFL. Even over the last few years in Dallas, Schottenheimer wasn't the play-caller, as McCarthy handled those duties. It's hard to know just what Schottenheimer has in store for Dallas' offense in 2025 now that he is set to put his stamp on things. That could lead to some tough breaks early in the season, which could cost bettors on the win total.

How to bet the Cowboys in 2025

Over 7.5 wins -120 (BetMGM)

Dak Prescott Comeback Player of the Year +325 (BetMGM)

I'm banking on a big rebound from the Cowboys offense with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens representing potentially the best combination of quarterback and top two receivers in the league outside of Cincinnati. That Bengals team finished 9-8 last year in a tough division with the sixth-best offense and 25th-best defense in the league, and I could see a similar fate for the Cowboys this year if key talent stays healthy. While the schedule down the stretch is brutal, home matchups against the Chargers and Vikings are certainly winnable, they get to play the Eagles and Chiefs both at home, and I can also see them stealing a win against either the Lions or Commanders on the road. With the Giants up in Week 18, they may only need to be 5-5 heading into that run to get to eight wins.

Prescott is a great value to win Comeback Player of the Year over Aidan Hutchinson or Christian McCaffrey at any book where he's not the favorite, and I'd play him at +300 or higher to win the award. He had a league-best 36 passing touchdowns in 2023 while throwing for 4,516 yards and finishing second in the MVP race, and I think he could even be in the mix for the MVP award this year if the Cowboys can challenge for the division title. Is there really that much of a difference between the situations of Joe Burrow, who is one of the favorites for the award at FanDuel at +600, and Prescott, who is +4000? Anything above +2000 for Prescott feels like a bargain for MVP.