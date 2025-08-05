The Miami Dolphins came into the 2024 NFL season with hopes of recording their first playoff win since 2000, but a slow start that included the latest injury to star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, which caused him to miss four of the team's first six games, left the Dolphins with just 70 points on the season by the time Tagovailoa returned in Week 8. That's a significant point total, considering they put it up in a single game the previous year, which highlights the biggest difference between the 2023 Dolphins (second in points scored) and the 2024 Dolphins (22nd in points scored).

The biggest hurdle for the Dolphins to conquer in their quest to go from a good team to a great one is how they perform against other good teams. Over the last two seasons, the Dolphins have had a bigger discrepancy between their win percentage in games against teams better than .500 and .500 or worse than any team over the last 30 years, going 1-10 against teams that entered the matchup better than .500 and 18-5 otherwise.

Improvements will have to come internally after the Dolphins added just one key player in free agency in guard James Daniels. 2024 second-round pick Patrick Paul takes over at left tackle following the retirement of Terron Armstead, and his development will be key to the Dolphins' offensive success considering the importance of keeping Tagovailoa upright. The talent drain continued for the Dolphins at the end of June with Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith being sent to Pittsburgh, though Miami did acquire their former first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick to help the secondary deal with Ramsey's departure.

We're going to take a quick look at the Dolphins' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Dolphins in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 Miami Dolphins season review

Regular season: 8-9 (Second, AFC East)

Playoffs: Missed

First losing season since 2019

2-4 record without Tua Tagovailoa (6-5 with him)

Longest active playoff win drought in NFL (2000)



2025 Miami Dolphins offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +2500 10 Under 8 2nd, AFC East 2023 +2500 9.5 Over 11 L, Wild card round 2022 +3900 8.5 Over 9 L, Wild card round 2021 +4000 9 Push 9 3rd, AFC East 2020 +10000 6 Over 10 2nd, AFC East

2025 Miami Dolphins futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 7.5 (-110) 7.5 (-115) 7.5 (-105) 7.5 (-110) Go Under win total 7.5 (-110) 7.5 (-105) 7.5 (-115) 7.5 (-110) Win Super Bowl +8000 +8000 +9000 +10000 Win AFC +3500 +3500 +4000 +4100 Win AFC East +850 +700 +900 +700 Make playoffs +200 +190 +220 +220 Miss playoffs -250 -240 -275 -280 Win No. 1 seed +3000 +3500 +5000 +4100

Odds subject to change.

2025 Tua Tagovailoa props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +6000 +6000 +6000 +6000 Offensive POY +10000 +10000 +15000 +15000 Most pass yards

+3000 +2200 +2000 Pass yards O/U 3500.5 3475.5 3450.5 3500.5 Pass TDs O/U 23.5 23.5 23.5 22.5

Odds subject to change.

Reasons to back the Dolphins

The entire offense appeared to regress in 2024 thanks in large part to Tagovailoa's health issues. When he was 100% in 2023, the Dolphins were 11-6 and had the league's best offense by yardage per game. They ranked second in scoring per game and Tagovailoa had the most passing yards of any quarterback. Miami's personnel is not the issue on that side of the ball and as long as the quarterback can stay upright and on the field, this team will be a contender on offense alone. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are both candidates to bounce back from down years thanks to injuries, while De'Von Achane should take over as the team's top running back. This defense underwent a lot of change but should be able to have more favorable turnover luck after getting just 16 takeaways in 2024.

Six of Miami's first eight games come against non-playoff teams from a season ago, so there's going to be some time for this team to gel without facing stiff competition. There's a tough three-game sequence before the bye but the close of the season isn't overly challenging either.

Reasons to fade the Dolphins

There's not much to like about the offensive line, which in turn puts Tagovailoa and the entire operation at risk. Achane was excellent as a complementary running back but can he handle a full workload? Hill and Waddle were inconsistent, and Jonnu Smith is gone after a career year. The Dolphins also sent out Jalen Ramsey, though they did get Minkah Fitzpatrick back in that deal.

Miami's defense was the 10th-best scoring unit a season ago, but there's a ton of turnover at all three levels to expect that type of success again. Artie Burns, who was expected to be a key contributor, is done for the year. If the offense does not reach its 2023 levels, this defense is not built to drive winning at a high level.

How to bet the Dolphins in 2025

Over 8.5 wins +165 (BetMGM)

Tyreek Hill Over 975.5 receiving yards -110 (DraftKings)

It's fair to think the Dolphins will win fewer than nine games this year based on the state of their offensive line and questions on the defensive side of the ball. But the extent to which the market is expecting it to happen is a bit much for me. The schedule sets up well for Miami to catch teams off guard in the first half of the season and enter a tough Week 9-11 stretch with as many as seven wins already in the bank, as road trips to Indianapolis, Carolina, Cleveland and Atlanta are all winnable if key players remain healthy. They'll have tougher road spots against the Jets, Steelers and Patriots late in the year when weather will be a factor, but I think an Over play has a better chance of hitting than the market suggests. For full disclosure, I fell into the same trap earlier in the offseason and made a play on Under 8.5 (-135) for the Dolphins, but I'll definitely be looking to make a stronger play back in the other direction.

The market is being very conservative with its Tyreek Hill projections coming off his worst season since 2019, as he had just 959 yards while playing all 17 games. The injury to Tagovailoa certainly didn't help, as Hill averaged 67 yards in the games Tagovailoa made it through, which would still put him well shy of his typical 1,200-yard season but able to hit 1,000 yards in his 16th game. I don't think there are many health concerns with Hill considering he has played at least 16 games in four straight seasons, and it seems he's now committed to the Dolphins after his post-season trade request. If he is moved, he would certainly be the focal point of any offense paying the price to acquire him. If he stays, he no longer has to worry about Jonnu Smith stealing production and it's unlikely Darren Waller will be as big a factor coming out of retirement. With most of the receivers you're playing over a total in this range, there isn't as much proven upside as there is with Hill, who averaged double his yards per game in 2023 than he did last year.